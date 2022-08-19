Allison Russell Taps Brandi Carlile for New Single “You’re Not Alone”: Stream

In a match made in folk heaven, Allison Russell has returned today with a new single called “You’re Not Alone,” which features guest vocals from Brandi Carlile.

Russell actually released the first iteration of “You’re Not Alone” in 2019 with her bluegrass band Our Native Daughters. While both versions are stunning in their own right, today’s version has an additional victorious quality, with a booming, sweeping string section and Carlile’s harmonies beefing up the track: “You’re the north star and the compass/ Always finding something wondrous/ Anywhere you go/ You’re not alone,” they sing.

Of her inspiration behind “You’re Not Alone,” Russell writes: “Our circle is battered and bloody but still, whole. None above, none below — our one human family — equal under the listening sky.” She then goes on to mention how the song ties into recent current events: “Every child deserves to be loved and protected. Our families with LGBTQIA+ parents are just as precious. No one should be forced into the sacred role of parenthood against their will. Human Rights are worth fighting for. We’ve come a long way but we must go farther still.”

All Bandcamp proceeds for the single will go to The Looking out Foundation, Everytown Support Fund, and Fight for Reproductive Rights Campaign. Listen to “You’re Not Alone” below.

Russell and Carlile both recently performed at this year’s Newport Folk Festival. Throughout the next few weeks, Russell will also be opening a handful of Carlile’s North American tour dates; get your tickets over at Ticketmaster.