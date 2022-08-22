Menu
Alter Bridge Announce 2023 North American Tour with Mammoth WVH

The 30-city trek hits the road in late January

alter bridge mammoth wvh tour 2023
Myles Kennedy of Alter Bridge, photo by Antonio Marino Jr., and Mammoth WVH, photo by Raymond Ahner
August 22, 2022 | 11:11am ET

    Alter Bridge have announced a 2023 North American tour with Mammoth WVH.

    The 30-city outing is split into two legs. The first kicks off on January 25th in Tampa, Florida, and runs through February 18th in Chicago. After a brief break, the trek picks back up on March 10th in Quapaw, Oklahoma, and wraps up on April 1st in Highland, California. In addition to Mammoth WVH opening each show, Red and Pistols at Dawn will also support select dates.

    Ticket pre-sales begin tomorrow (August 23rd) at 10 a.m. ET using the password BLACKBIRD, with a general on-sale beginning Friday (August 26th) at 10 a.m. local time. Purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

    The tour will follow Alter Bridge’s recently announced seventh studio album, Pawns & Kings, due for release on October 14th. The group is fronted by singer Myles Kennedy, a frequent collaborator with Slash, and features three members of Creed: Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips.

    Meanwhile, Mammoth WVH — led by Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang Van Halen — have been road dogs since dropping their self-titled album in 2021. The band has since toured with Guns N’ Roses, Dirty Honey, and Halestorm, among others.

    Alter Bridge by Chuck Brueckmann
    Alter Bridge Announce Pawns & Kings Album, Unveil Title Track: Stream

    Below you can see the full itinerary for the upcoming Alter Bridge tour. Get tickets here.

    Alter Bridge’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Mammoth WVH:
    01/25 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock *
    01/27 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live *
    01/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy *
    01/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
    02/01 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater *
    02/02 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount *
    02/04 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring *
    02/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *
    02/07 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome At Toyota Oakdale Theatre
    02/08 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *
    02/10 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Casino Resort (On Sale Soon) ^
    02/11 – Toronto, ON @ History ^
    02/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *
    02/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre *
    02/17 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom *
    02/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *
    03/10 – Quapaw, OK @ Downstream Casino Resort #
    03/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland #
    03/14 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory #
    03/15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #
    03/17 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall #
    03/18 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom #
    03/20 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom #
    03/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center #
    03/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre #
    03/25 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino ^
    03/28 – Anaheim, CC @ House Of Blues #
    03/29 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre #
    03/31 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy’s Grande Expo Hall #
    04/01 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater At Yaamava Casino Resort ^

    * = w/ Red
    # = w/ Pistols at Dawn

