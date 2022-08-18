Menu
AMC Theatres to Honor Olivia Newton-John by Showing Grease, Donating Money to Breast Cancer Research

Newton-John passed away from breast cancer earlier this month

Grease (Paramount Pictures)
August 18, 2022 | 6:11pm ET

    It’s got groove, it’s got meaning, and it’s returning to the big screen: This weekend, Grease will play in 135 AMC Theatres locations in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John, with part of the proceeds going to breast cancer research.

    All tickets to the Grease showings cost $5, and $1 from each sale will be donated through AMC’s charitable fund AMC Cares. Newton-John — who famously played Sandy opposite John Travolta’s Danny in the 1978 classic, passed away on August 8th after a decades-long battle with the disease.

    Among the many tributes shared at the time of her death was an especially heartwarming post from Travolta, who shared, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

    Despite being centered on the less-than-admirable idea that young women should change their personalities to get boys to like them, Grease was at one point the highest-grossing musical film ever, thanks in no small part to Newton-John’s star power and singing chops (she was already an award-winning artist at the time of its release). We revisited her underrated charm in a recent feature. In addition to a 1982 sequel, a Grease prequel is in the works at Paramount+.

