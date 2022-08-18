Menu
Angel Olsen Performs "All the Good Times" on Fallon: Watch

The appearance comes days before her joint tour with Julien Baker and Sharon Van Etten wraps

angel olsen all the good times fallon tonight show jimmy watch stream big time band
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
August 18, 2022

    Angel Olsen brought along The Big Time Band to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a rendition of the Big Time lead single and album opener, “All the Good Times,” on Wednesday night.

    The song makes for a stirring stage production with its subtle, soulful build spilling over into the triumphant but bittersweet climax. Above the full force of her backing band, Olsen belts out “Thanks for the free ride/ And all of the good times” with her reliably heartbreaking and hyper-effectual vocals. Watch the performance below.

    The Big Time Band’s appearance in the Big Apple coincides with the upcoming conclusion of the “Wild Hearts Tour” with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker at New York’s Central Park Summerstage. Olsen called the outing “my summer camp” at the tour opener in Virginia on July 21st, but camp comes to a close this weekend with the two-night finale. Grab your tickets for one last chance to claim your “I went to ‘The Wild Hearts Tour’ and all I got was emotional” concert merch here. She’ll follow the joint tour with a solo European leg in September.

    Olsen’s sixth studio album Big Time arrived in early June behind singles like “Through the Fires” and the title track, the latter which Olsen performed on Kimmel. “Big Time” also received the cover treatment from Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, who posted his version days after the album’s release, calling it “lovely, and I want everyone with ears to hear it.”

    Olsen broke down the album and her ’80s covers EP Aisles in an interview on Kyle Meredith With…

