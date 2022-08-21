Menu
Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten Wrap “The Wild Hearts Tour” in New York City’s Central Park: Photos

Julien Baker was also on hand at the penultimate show on the trio's massive summer tour

Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten, photos by Ben Kaye
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
August 21, 2022 | 6:03pm ET

    On what turned out to be a perfect summer evening in New York City, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, and Julien Baker played the penultimate show of their joint “The Wild Hearts Tour.” Taking place Saturday, August 21st at Central Park’s SummerStage, the show validated why we called the trek one of this summer’s must-see tours.

    Having such a heavyweight trio of performers may lead to some relatively truncated setlists, but each musician gave their all during their time. Baker took her songs from delicate to ripping , Van Etten was at a dynamic peak, and Olsen broke up her emotive alt-country with a card’s wit. It was a wonderful night of powerful music delivered by three of the best in the biz.

    Closing with SVE joining Olsen for “Like I Used To” and Baker coming out for “Without You” by Harry Nilsson, it was clear these artists had grown close on the road together. They frequently linked hands, spun each other about, and embraced. As sad as they were to be wrapping up their tour, there was nothing but joy in the show.

    Sunday night marks the absolute last “Wild Hearts Tour” performance (at the same venue, no less), so if you didn’t catch it already, you’ve unfortunately lost your chance. Still, you can relive some of the experience by checking out our gallery of Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen’s performances below.

    Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ben Kaye
    Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ben Kaye
    Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ben Kaye
    Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ben Kaye
    Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker, photo by Ben Kaye
    Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ben Kaye
    Angel Olsen, photo by Ben Kaye
    Angel Olsen, photo by Ben Kaye
    Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ben Kaye
    Angel Olsen, photo by Ben Kaye
    Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ben Kaye
    Angel Olsen, photo by Ben Kaye
    Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ben Kaye
    Angel Olsen, photo by Ben Kaye
    Angel Olsen, photo by Ben Kaye
    Angel Olsen, photo by Ben Kaye
    Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen, photo by Ben Kaye
    Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ben Kaye
    Angel Olsen, photo by Ben Kaye
    Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ben Kaye
    Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ben Kaye
    Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ben Kaye
    Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ben Kaye
    Angel Olsen, photo by Ben Kaye
    Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ben Kaye
    Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ben Kaye

