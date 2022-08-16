Angelina Jolie Sued FBI to Learn Why Brad Pitt Wasn’t Arrested for Domestic Violence

Angelina Jolie has been revealed as the Jane Doe behind an anonymous Freedom of Information Act lawsuit demanding that the FBI turn over information about why they didn’t arrest Brad Pitt after he allegedly “physically and verbally assaulted” both her and their children while traveling on a private plane “several years ago,” Puck News reports. The FBI investigated the case and declined to press charges.

The FOIA request was first noted in a short piece in Politico Playbook this past April. The article reported that Jane Doe had retained an unusually famous and high-priced attorney, and that some of the allegations from the FOIA tracked with statements Jolie had made about her ex-husband Brad Pitt, whom she filed to divorce in 2016.

Puck News has now confirmed that Jolie filed the lawsuit, and that she did so in order to learn why Pitt wasn’t arrested. One week ago on August 9th, Jolie amended the complaint with new information she learned from an FOIA last year. In September of 2016, the investigating agent “prepared a statement of probable cause” and presented it to an assistant US attorney in Los Angeles. But after meeting with that attorney, the FBI decide not to press charges. Now, Jolie wants to know why.

Advertisement

Related Video

She claimed that Pitt “physically and verbally assaulted” her and their children. Allegedly, a drunken Pitt took her to the rear of the vehicle and began to shake her by the shoulders, screaming, “You’re fucking up this family!”

During the same flight, Jolie claimed she sustained injuries from another physical altercation, and she provided evidence in the form of a photo of her elbow. She also alleged that Pitt dumped his beer over her.

Jolie’s amended lawsuit is now seeking documents related to that meeting between the assistant US attorney and the FBI. She is demanding “unredacted records and corroborating evidence,” which she says the FBI still possesses.

Advertisement

Six years after their separation, Pitt and Jolie’s divorce remains acrimonious. Earlier this year, Pitt sued Jolie for selling her stake in their joint-owned winery to a Russian oligarch.