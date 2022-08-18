Anitta Recruits Missy Elliott for New Song “Lobby”: Stream

Brazilian pop star Anitta has enlisted the help of Missy Elliott for a groovy new single called “Lobby.” It’s out today, along with an equally funky accompanying music video.

Few things are timeless as a luxury hotel, but on “Lobby,” Anitta and Elliott aren’t as concerned with the hotel as they are with what they plan to do inside the hotel. “Kiss me from the roof to the lobby/ Your lips on my body,” Anitta sings in the chorus, and hopefully, we don’t have to explain to you what that serves as a euphemism for.

Elliott chimes in for the second verse: “Missy and Anitta, we rolling up to the party/ That hottie, he can get the keys to my Bugatti,” she raps, calling to mind visions of lavish parties that, for most of us, will just have to live inside our imaginations. Backed by a disco-inspired beat, “Lobby” is hard not to tap your toe to.

The Arrad-directed music video for “Lobby,” naturally, takes place inside a hotel, with some slightly trippy visuals and a bold color palette that feel reminiscent of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video. Listen to “Lobby” below.

Anitta shared her fifth studio album Versions of Me in April, with features from Cardi B, Ty Dolla Sign, Saweetie, and more. Elliott — who just got a street named after her in her hometown — shared her last full-length Iconology in 2019.