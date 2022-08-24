Arctic Monkeys Debut New Song “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”: Watch

Arctic Monkeys played the Zurich Openair festival in Switzerland on Tuesday, and during their set, they debuted a new song called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” Watch fan-captured footage below.

“I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” sounds more like Arctic Monkey’s last album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, than their irreverent, rocking beginnings. In the live clip, Alex Turner belts out the song’s title a cappella style before the band kicks into a groovy, bass-heavy number.

The new song’s style is in line with drummer Matt Helders’ recent description of the next Arctic Monkeys LP. “I mean, it’s never gonna be like ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff,” he revealed. “But there are riffs in there and [it’s] a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Arctic Monkeys just began playing their first shows since before the pandemic began; check out the setlist from their first show back in Istanbul here. Next up, they’ll headline Primavera Sound Los Angeles and Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas and appear at Primavera Sound’s trio of South American festivals in Brasil, Chile, and Argentina. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.