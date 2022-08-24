Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Arctic Monkeys Debut New Song “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”: Watch

A groovy track a-la 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

arctic monkeys i aint quite where i think i am
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Lior Phillips
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 23, 2022 | 8:50pm ET

    Arctic Monkeys played the Zurich Openair festival in Switzerland on Tuesday, and during their set, they debuted a new song called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” Watch fan-captured footage below.

    “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” sounds more like Arctic Monkey’s last album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, than their irreverent, rocking beginnings. In the live clip, Alex Turner belts out the song’s title a cappella style before the band kicks into a groovy, bass-heavy number.

    The new song’s style is in line with drummer Matt Helders’ recent description of the next Arctic Monkeys LP. “I mean, it’s never gonna be like ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff,” he revealed. “But there are riffs in there and [it’s] a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Arctic Monkeys just began playing their first shows since before the pandemic began; check out the setlist from their first show back in Istanbul here. Next up, they’ll headline Primavera Sound Los Angeles and Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas and appear at Primavera Sound’s trio of South American festivals in Brasil, Chile, and Argentina. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.

    I cleaned up the audio of the new song recording a bit from arcticmonkeys

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kendrick lamar privacy i just remove myself attention economy social media

“I Just Remove Myself”: Kendrick Lamar Talks Attention Economy and Social Media

August 23, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne Eric Clapton Jesus lyric

Ozzy Osbourne: Eric Clapton Questioned "Jesus" Lyric in Collaborative Song "One of Those Days"

August 23, 2022

fn meka ai rapper n-word capitol records

Capitol Records "Severs Ties" with AI Rapper FN Meka After N-Word Backlash [UPDATE]

August 23, 2022

Muse Tickets Tour 2022 Dates Will of the People

How to Get Tickets to Muse's 2022-2023 Tour

August 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Arctic Monkeys Debut New Song "I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am": Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale