Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album The Car

The band's long-awaited seventh studio effort arrives in October

Arctic Monkeys circa 2022
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Zackery Michael
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 24, 2022 | 7:35am ET

    Arctic Monkeys have announced their long-awaited new album. Entitled The Car, the band’s seventh studio effort is due out on Friday, October 21st.

    The Car features ten new songs written by frontman Alex Turner, produced by James Ford, and recorded at Butley Priory in Suffolk, RAK Studios in London, and La Frette in Paris. A press release describes the album as “running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contain[ing] some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Turner’s career.”

    Earlier this year, drummer Matt Helders teased the band’s new album by saying “it kinda picks up where” 2018’s loungey Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino left off. “I mean, it’s never gonna be like [the band’s 2012 single] ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff,” he revealed. “But there are riffs in there and [it’s] a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Turner somewhat contradicted this in a new interview, saying of the album, “It’s louder this time.”

    Ahead of today’s announcement, Arctic Monkeys debuted the song “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” during a concert in Zurich on Tuesday night. The track is definitely in line with Helders’ description, as it finds Alex Turner belting out the song’s title a cappella style before the band kicks into a groovy, bass-heavy number.

    Pre-orders for The Car are now ongoing.

    In the weeks ahead, Arctic Monkeys will headline Primavera Sound Los Angeles and Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas, and appear at Primavera Sound’s trio of South American festivals in Brasil, Chile, and Argentina. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    The Car Artwork:

    Arctic Monkeys' album artwork for The Car

    The Car Tracklist:
    01. There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
    02. I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am
    03. Sculptures Of Anything Goes
    04. Jet Skis On The Moat
    05. Body Paint
    06. The Car
    07. Big Ideas
    08. Hello You
    09. Mr Schwartz
    10. Perfect Sense

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

joni mitchell honorary berklee doctorate college of music folk news

Joni Mitchell Receives Honorary Doctorate from Berklee: "My Mother Would Be Really Proud"

August 24, 2022

Life Is Beautiful 2022

Life is Beautiful Organizers Take Us Inside 2022's Global Lineup

August 24, 2022

gogol bordello ukrainian soldiers secret show russia war invasion

Ukrainian Punks Gogol Bordello Play Secret Show for Ukrainian Soldiers: Watch

August 24, 2022

cix interview fan chant

Fan Chant: It's Time to Get On CIX's Wave

August 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album The Car

Menu Shop Search Sale