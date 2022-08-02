“All Hell Breaks Loose” in Official Trailer for Atlanta’s Final Season: Watch

Donald Glover’s award-winning series Atlanta will conclude with the fourth and final season, and as the new official trailer promises, “All hell breaks loose.” Season 4 debuts September 15th on FX.

The trailer shows gunshots, a brief image of what may be a jail cell, burnouts in expensive cars, and little kids with big music dreams and some bottled water to sell. But at the center of it all is Glover’s characer Earn Marks, who seems to be going through a mental health crisis.

“You seem frustrated today,” he’s told. “I’m not upset about anything,” he responds peevishly. “I mean, not to flex, but work is good… Then all hell breaks loose.” Check out the trailer below.

Season 3 debuted earlier this year and Consequence named it one of the best TV shows of 2022 so far. Glover has also been developing Hive, a series for Amazon inspired by Beyoncé, and a few months ago he conducted a truly wild interview with himself.