Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bananarama on Masquerade, 40th Anniversary, and Living Above the Sex Pistols

Sara Dallin and Karen Woodward talk inclusivity, diversity, and "period disco"

Bananarama kyle meredith with masquerade nell campbell
Kyle Meredith with Bananarama, photo by Nell Campbell
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
August 3, 2022 | 10:32am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Bananarama’s Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward talk about their new LP, Masquerade, when they drop by Kyle Meredith With… The album arrives on the 40th anniversary of the band and finds the duo leaning into Europop, “period disco,” and plenty of nods to their ’80s beginnings.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The London songwriters discuss co-writing with Sara’s daughter, Alice D; themes of inclusivity and diversity; and how little things had socially progressed since the ’80s — until recently.

    Dallin and Woodward also take us back to their more punk-leaning beginnings living above Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones and Paul Cook’s apartment, and talk about how the punk ethos still drives their outlook today. They also touch on the enduring love for their hit single “Cruel Summer,” which was recently covered live on stage by Lorde.

    Listen to Bananarama’s Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward talk about Masquerade and more above, or via the YouTube player below. Make sure to like, review, and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… as well, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

sarah drew amber brown kyle meredith with.

Sarah Drew on Apple TV+’s Amber Brown, Grey’s Anatomy, Daria, and More

August 1, 2022

Amanda Shires Kyle Meredith

Amanda Shires on “The Hard Shit" in Relationships, Take It Like a Man, and Her Abortion-Themed Single

July 29, 2022

billy howerdel Kyle Meredith

A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel on Musical Influences, Remixing Puscifer, and What Normal Was

July 27, 2022

Greg Puciato Kyle Meredith

Greg Puciato on New Album Mirrorcell, Abstract Lyrics, and Touring with Jerry Cantrell

July 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bananarama on Masquerade, 40th Anniversary, and Living Above the Sex Pistols

Menu Shop Search Sale