Bananarama on Masquerade, 40th Anniversary, and Living Above the Sex Pistols

Bananarama’s Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward talk about their new LP, Masquerade, when they drop by Kyle Meredith With… The album arrives on the 40th anniversary of the band and finds the duo leaning into Europop, “period disco,” and plenty of nods to their ’80s beginnings.

The London songwriters discuss co-writing with Sara’s daughter, Alice D; themes of inclusivity and diversity; and how little things had socially progressed since the ’80s — until recently.

Dallin and Woodward also take us back to their more punk-leaning beginnings living above Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones and Paul Cook’s apartment, and talk about how the punk ethos still drives their outlook today. They also touch on the enduring love for their hit single “Cruel Summer,” which was recently covered live on stage by Lorde.

Listen to Bananarama's Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward talk about Masquerade and more above, or via the YouTube player below.