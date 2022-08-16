Menu
Blondie, Mac DeMarco, and Tori Amos to Participate in Inaugural Band Shirt Day Fundraiser

Merch proceeds will go to charities of the artist's choice

Mac DeMarco (photo by Philip Cosores), Blondie (photo by Autumn Andel), and Tori Amos (photo by Adam Kivel)
August 16, 2022 | 1:41pm ET

    As if you needed another reason to hoard band tees: September 16th, 2022 will mark the inaugural Band Shirt Day, a global fundraising initiative that brings artists together to donate proceeds of their merch sales to charitable organizations of their choosing. Today, the organization has unveiled the first round of participating artists, which includes Blondie, Mac DeMarco, and Tori Amos.

    Sargent House, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Maine, Tragically Hip, The Format, Urge Overkill, Flipper, Monophonics, and the Estate of Jóhann Jóhannsson are just a few more of the growing lists of artists putting their merch to good use this Band Shirt Day — you know, besides filling up your closet. As for the donation recipients, artists have chosen organizations including Planned Parenthood, Children of Ukraine, The Ally Coalition, MusicCares, ACLU, TransLifeline, and more. You can head over to Band Shirt Day’s 2022 directory to see the full list of participating artists and their chosen charity.

    MerchFriends and Spotify have partnered to help bring Band Shirt Day to life, with additional partners such as Hello Merch, Bandsintown, Rough Trade NYC, and WASTOIDS putting together in-person events to keep the donations rolling in. If you’re an artist looking to participate in Band Shirt Day, you can register online before listing their specially-designed merchandise on Spotify with the Fan Support tool, on HelloMerch.com, or on other existing sales channels with proceeds going directly to your selected charity.

    Related Video

    So, moral of the story: There’s never been a better time to replenish your band tee collection.

