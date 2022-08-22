Super 7 Unveils Beastie Boys “Sabotage” Action Figures

So, so, so, so listen up, Beastie Boys fanatics: Super 7 has today unveiled its trio of Beastie Boys “Sabotage” ReAction Figures. Now, you can have Ad Rock, MCA, and Mike D right in the palm of your hand, dressed as their alter-egos from the iconic music video to their 1994 hit.

In case it’s been a minute since you’ve seen it, the “Sabotage” music video features the Beastie Boys as fictional movie stars in a 1970s crime dramas: MCA plays “Nathan Wind” playing “Cochese,” Ad-Rock plays “Vic Colfari” playing “Bobby, ‘The Rookie,'” and Mike D plays “Alasondro Alegré” playing “‘The Chief.'” (Don’t worry if you can’t keep the Russian nesting doll train of names straight — it’s all on the packaging.) Each figurine’s outfit stays faithful to the music video, with their bad mustaches, aviator sunglasses, and all.

Spike Jonze directed the video for “Sabotage,” which explains its cinematic quality, and its influence is still felt today: It earned the Beastie Boys five nominations at the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards, and although it didn’t win any last year, it did get a trophy at the 2009 show for Best Video (That Should Have Won a Moonman). Danny Boyle has credited the “Sabotage” video for directly inspiring the opening to his 1996 film Trainspotting, while Amy Poehler has gone on the record to say “there would be no Anchorman, no Wes Anderson, no Lonely Island, and no channel called Adult Swim” without it.

Advertisement

Related Video

Anyway, all of this is to say: It’s about time we get the Beastie Boys in action hero form. Pre-orders are ongoing with shipping estimated for early September, and it’ll set you back $60. Re-visit the “Sabotage” video and see a photo of the action figures below.

Earlier this year, Beastie Boys celebrates the 30th anniversary of Check Your Head by reissuing the album on vinyl. The trio were also recently honored with a street corner in New York’s Lower East City, now named Beastie Boys Square.