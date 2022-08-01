Mike Judge Says Live-Action Beavis and Butt-Head “Still Could Happen”

After the release of a movie and an upcoming batch of new TV episodes, the Beavis and Butt-Head universe may not be finished expanding yet: Creator Mike Judge teased the possibility of a live-action project in a recent interview with The New York Times.

“Two or three years ago, I did a little Beavis and Butt-Head intro for the band Portugal. The Man, for their Coachella show that they then used for their tour,” Judge recalled about first dipping his toe back into the resurrection of the ’90s slacker duo. “I hadn’t done those voices in many years, and I thought, oh, this still sounds like them. Maybe it will be fun to do again. Originally, it was just going to be a movie and possibly live-action, and then they said they wanted the series, too.”

When asked to elaborate, Judge continued, “Yeah, a live-action Beavis and Butt-Head for Paramount, the movie studio, which still could happen. At one point, there was an idea that was Beavis and Butt-Head are animated in a live-action world. We went down that road for a little bit. And we had a casting session, like two years ago, for just doing like teenage Beavis and Butt-Head. Didn’t go as well as I had hoped.”

In an interview with Consequence, Judge spoke about the challenge of updating the characters for the current generation. “We were limited to [music videos] on MTV, but the world is cluttered with so much video now,” he said. “Now, whatever the demographic that was watching music videos [in the ’90s] is probably watching this kind of TikTok stuff. And we all watch YouTube.”

Judge has talked about doing a live-action Beavis and Butt-Head in the past. Back in 2008, he told MTV that he was warming up to the idea of a live-action movie and joked, “I guess Seann William Scott’s kinda got Butt-Head eyes.” He added that Johnny Depp was a longtime fan and used to imitate Beavis while the late Marlon Brando did Butt-Head on the set of 1995’s Don Juan DeMarco.

In 2016, Judge said Beavis and Butt-Head “could be a live-action someday” while speaking to Radio Times and suggested Beavis might be “homeless” at that point.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is currently available to stream on Paramount+, and you can read our review here. The streamer also has over 200 classic episodes with the original music videos included. Meanwhile, the new episodes premiere on Thursday, August 4th; revisit the official trailer here.

