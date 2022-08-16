Ben Savage Is Running for West Hollywood City Council

Boy Meets World star Ben Savage has put in a bid for West Hollywood City Council, Gawker reports. A West Hollywood City Clerk confirmed that he filed and qualified as a candidate in the election, which occurs this November.

On his campaign website, Savage bemoans “political divisiveness and loss of a sense of community” occurring in West Hollywood and lists public safety, struggling businesses, inflation, and the cost of housing among the challenges he hopes to tackle.

Noting a rising cost of living in the city has caused longtime renters to be forced out of their homes, Savage promises “supportive and deed-restricted housing” and says he will “explore every single avenue to bring down the cost of new housing.” He also points to community safety as another priority, opining that law enforcement and “community safety partners” need more support from the city council.

Savage is no stranger to politics. He studied political science at Stanford University, and interned for U.S. Senator Arlen Specter back in 2003.

His brother Fred Savage, was fired earlier this year from ABC’s reboot of The Wonder Years after several women came forward with allegations of misconduct. ABC was mum about the allegations at the time, but a recent Hollywood Reporter exposé detailed verbal harassment and alleged assault of a former crew member.