Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ben Savage Is Running for West Hollywood City Council

The Boy Meets World star mentions community safety and cost of living among his main priorities

ben savage city council
Ben Savage, photo via benforweho.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 16, 2022 | 6:55pm ET

    Boy Meets World star Ben Savage has put in a bid for West Hollywood City Council, Gawker reports. A West Hollywood City Clerk confirmed that he filed and qualified as a candidate in the election, which occurs this November.

    On his campaign website, Savage bemoans “political divisiveness and loss of a sense of community” occurring in West Hollywood and lists public safety, struggling businesses, inflation, and the cost of housing among the challenges he hopes to tackle.

    Noting a rising cost of living in the city has caused longtime renters to be forced out of their homes, Savage promises “supportive and deed-restricted housing” and says he will “explore every single avenue to bring down the cost of new housing.” He also points to community safety as another priority, opining that law enforcement and “community safety partners” need more support from the city council.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Savage is no stranger to politics. He studied political science at Stanford University, and interned for U.S. Senator Arlen Specter back in 2003.

    His brother Fred Savage, was fired earlier this year from ABC’s reboot of The Wonder Years after several women came forward with allegations of misconduct. ABC was mum about the allegations at the time, but a recent Hollywood Reporter exposé detailed verbal harassment and alleged assault of a former crew member.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rick ross labor law violations mississippi wingstop

Rick Ross Fined for Violating Labor Laws at Mississippi Wingstop Locations

August 18, 2022

kanye west yeezy gap display fox news fashion collection rap hip hop

Kanye West Defends His Yeezy Gap Display, Which Literally Looks Like Trash

August 18, 2022

HBO Max Discount

HBO Max Offers 30% Discount on Annual Subscriptions

August 18, 2022

streaming passes cable most-watched tv platform stranger things broadcast

It's Official: Streaming Surpasses Cable as Most-Watched TV Platform

August 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ben Savage Is Running for West Hollywood City Council

Menu Shop Search Sale