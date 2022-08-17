Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Beth Orton Announces Fall 2022 Tour Dates, Shares “Friday Night”: Stream

In support of Weather Alive, out September 23rd

BETH ORTON 2022 tour
Beth Orton, photo by Eliot Lee Hazel
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 17, 2022 | 9:12am ET

    Beth Orton is gearing up to release a new album called Weather Alive. To support the release, she’s announced a Fall 2022 tour. She’s also shared a new single from the album called “Friday Night.”

    Hot off a run of European dates opening for Alanis Morissette, Orton’s upcoming tour marks her first string of headlining US shows in five years. She’ll first perform across the UK in August and October before heading over to North America in November, where she’ll perform in cities like Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Los Angeles. The tour wraps up November 22nd in Vancouver, and tickets go on sale Friday, August 19th via Ticketmaster.

    Orton recorded new single “Friday Night” with The Smile drummer Tom Skinner, multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily, and The Invisible bassist Tom Herbert. In a statement, the singer-songwriter explained that “‘Friday Night’ is someone reflecting on and trying to decide what to give up or what to surrender to. Passion or ambivalence? Whether to ‘bleed or rust in the rain.'”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Most of us are struggling to make sense of where to put the love we have for those that are lost to us, let alone the ones that remain,” Orton continued. “Sometimes there is no right answer except to find the wisdom in the spaces between the endings and beginnings, in the remembrance of things past or in search of lost time, there are always repercussions to the choices we make. We are listening to the internal dialogue of someone living it out, what is futile and what is worth fighting for, and trying to do as little damage along the way. Friday night being the night that makes the week more bearable, there is hope. Coming to realize what is real and what is out of reach can be unbelievably painful, waking up to the love that remains can be the greatest gift and the most wonderful surprise. Even in absence there is presence, there is no escape but to look for where the love is still alive within us.” Listen to the song below.

    Weather Alive arrives in full on September 23rd, and pre-orders are ongoing. Orton’s last album was 2016’s Kidsticks

    Beth Orton 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/19 — Devon, UK @ Beautiful Days Festival
    08/21 — Bangor County Down, IE @ Open House Festival
    10/07 — Birmingham, UK @ Academy 2
    10/08 — Brighton, UK @ St. Bartholomew’s Church
    10/09 — London, UK @ KOKO
    10/10 — Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre
    10/12 — Bristol, UK @ St. George’s
    10/13 — Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand
    10/15 — Manchester, UK @ RCMN Concert Hall
    10/16 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    11/01 — Washington, DC @ Sixth & I
    11/02 –Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live
    11/03 — Montclair, NJ @ First Congregational Church
    11/05 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    11/06 — Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
    11/07 — Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD
    11/08 — Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
    11/10 — Chicago, IL @ The Mayfield
    11/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar
    11/14 — Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
    11/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum
    11/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    11/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s
    11/20 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    11/21 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune
    11/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theater

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

madison cunningham life according to rachel

Madison Cunningham Shares Soft Ballad "Life According to Raechel": Stream

August 17, 2022

Sabrina Carpenter tickets 2022 tour emails i cant send

How to Get Tickets to Sabrina Carpenter's 2022 Tour

August 16, 2022

the beths knee deep new music indie rock single expert in a dying field new tour dates 2023 stream listen video watch

The Beths Jump In on New Single "Knee Deep": Stream

August 16, 2022

Trey Anastasio performs with Goose

Trey Anastasio and Goose Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates

August 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Beth Orton Announces Fall 2022 Tour Dates, Shares "Friday Night": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale