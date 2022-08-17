Menu
Billy Idol Announces New EP, Unveils New Song “Cage”: Stream

The legendary rocker is also the subject of an upcoming Jonas Akerlund-directed documentary

Billy Idol new EP The Cage
Billy Idol, photo by Steven Sebring
August 17, 2022

    Billy Idol has announced a new four-song EP titled The Cage. In advance of its September 23rd release, the legendary rocker has unveiled the title track along with an accompanying music video.

    The Cage will arrive a year after Idol’s 2021 EP, The Roadside, which also contained four songs. After embarking on a headlining run of dates last year, Idol was set to open for Journey on a North American outing earlier this year but had to drop off the tour as he underwent sinus surgery. He recently returned to the road, playing his first show of the year on August 12th in Phoenix, Arizona, where he gave the song “Cage” and another of the upcoming EP’s tracks, “Runnin’ From the Ghost,” their live debuts.

    The rest of Idol’s 2022 itinerary is jam-packed, as he has US dates scheduled through August 25th in Ventura, California, before heading off to South America, Europe, and the UK for shows in September and October. He’ll then return to the States for a Las Vegas residency taking place in mid November. Tickets to his upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.

    Regarding The Cage, Idol stated in a press release, “The last EP, we were kind of warming up to this. This EP is a lot more coming at you. Loads more guitar. And that’s a lot of fun. We were pretty fired up by the fact that we hadn’t played for a couple of years, and suddenly we were bursting on stage, and it kind of woke us up to what the next EP could be: That it could be a little more strum und drang, a little more coming at you, a little more rock ‘n’ roll, a little more fuck you! Well, a tiny bit of fuck you, anyhow. The bottom line is we had a lot of fun doing it.”

    Idol’s longtime guitarist Steve Stevens plays on the EP, including “Cage,” which features poppy verses and a hard-hitting chorus. A Steven Sebring-directed music video for the track can be seen below.

    Billy Idol 2021
     Editor's Pick
    Billy Idol on His New EP, 40-Year Solo Career, and the Joys of Being a Grandfather

    In addition to the new EP and tour dates, Idol’s life and career is also the subject of an upcoming documentary being directed by Jonas Akerlund (Lords of Chaos).

    Check out the new song “Cage,” the EP’s artwork and tracklist, and Billy Idol’s tour dates below. Pick up tickets to his upcoming shows here.

    The Cage Artwork:

    Billy Idol The Cage EP

    The Cage Tracklist:
    01. Cage
    02. Running from the Ghost
    03. Rebel Like You
    04. Miss Nobody

    Billy Idol’s 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/17 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
    08/19 – Boise, ID @ Boise Open
    08/21 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley
    08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
    08/25 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
    09/01 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Caupolican
    09/04 – Lima, PE @ Arena Peru
    09/08 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Pacaembu Pavillion
    09/09 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Rock In Rio *
    09/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez Sarsfield Stadium *
    09/13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Luna Park
    09/15 – Asuncion, PY @ Constanera De Asuncion
    09/23 – Halle, DE @ Peibnitz Insel
    09/25 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park
    09/26 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer Wien
    09/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
    09/30 – Nuremburg, DE @ Arena Nuremburg
    10/03 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
    10/05 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
    10/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
    10/08 – Lingen, DE @ Emsland Arena
    10/11 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
    10/13 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena +
    10/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena +
    10/19 – London, UK @ Ovo Arena Wembley +
    10/21 – Glasglow, UK @ Ovo Hydro Arena +
    10/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena +
    10/25 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena +
    11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
    11/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
    11/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
    11/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
    11/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

    * = w/ Green Day
    + = w/ special guests Television and Toyah

