Billy Idol Announces New EP, Unveils New Song “Cage”: Stream

Billy Idol has announced a new four-song EP titled The Cage. In advance of its September 23rd release, the legendary rocker has unveiled the title track along with an accompanying music video.

The Cage will arrive a year after Idol’s 2021 EP, The Roadside, which also contained four songs. After embarking on a headlining run of dates last year, Idol was set to open for Journey on a North American outing earlier this year but had to drop off the tour as he underwent sinus surgery. He recently returned to the road, playing his first show of the year on August 12th in Phoenix, Arizona, where he gave the song “Cage” and another of the upcoming EP’s tracks, “Runnin’ From the Ghost,” their live debuts.

The rest of Idol’s 2022 itinerary is jam-packed, as he has US dates scheduled through August 25th in Ventura, California, before heading off to South America, Europe, and the UK for shows in September and October. He’ll then return to the States for a Las Vegas residency taking place in mid November. Tickets to his upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Regarding The Cage, Idol stated in a press release, “The last EP, we were kind of warming up to this. This EP is a lot more coming at you. Loads more guitar. And that’s a lot of fun. We were pretty fired up by the fact that we hadn’t played for a couple of years, and suddenly we were bursting on stage, and it kind of woke us up to what the next EP could be: That it could be a little more strum und drang, a little more coming at you, a little more rock ‘n’ roll, a little more fuck you! Well, a tiny bit of fuck you, anyhow. The bottom line is we had a lot of fun doing it.”

Idol’s longtime guitarist Steve Stevens plays on the EP, including “Cage,” which features poppy verses and a hard-hitting chorus. A Steven Sebring-directed music video for the track can be seen below.

Advertisement

In addition to the new EP and tour dates, Idol’s life and career is also the subject of an upcoming documentary being directed by Jonas Akerlund (Lords of Chaos).

Check out the new song “Cage,” the EP’s artwork and tracklist, and Billy Idol’s tour dates below. Pick up tickets to his upcoming shows here.

The Cage Artwork:

The Cage Tracklist:

01. Cage

02. Running from the Ghost

03. Rebel Like You

04. Miss Nobody

Billy Idol’s 2022 Tour Dates:

08/17 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

08/19 – Boise, ID @ Boise Open

08/21 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley

08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

08/25 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

09/01 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Caupolican

09/04 – Lima, PE @ Arena Peru

09/08 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Pacaembu Pavillion

09/09 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Rock In Rio *

09/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez Sarsfield Stadium *

09/13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Luna Park

09/15 – Asuncion, PY @ Constanera De Asuncion

09/23 – Halle, DE @ Peibnitz Insel

09/25 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park

09/26 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer Wien

09/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

09/30 – Nuremburg, DE @ Arena Nuremburg

10/03 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

10/05 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

10/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

10/08 – Lingen, DE @ Emsland Arena

10/11 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10/13 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena +

10/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena +

10/19 – London, UK @ Ovo Arena Wembley +

10/21 – Glasglow, UK @ Ovo Hydro Arena +

10/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena +

10/25 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena +

11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

11/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

11/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

11/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

11/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

Advertisement

* = w/ Green Day

+ = w/ special guests Television and Toyah