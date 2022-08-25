Björk to Host a Björk-Themed Podcast

Nobody understands Björk better than Björk herself. Thankfully for us fans, the Icelandic art-pop artist has today announced a new podcast called Björk: Sonic Symbolism, where each episode will take a deep dive into one of her albums. It’s produced in collaboration with Talkhouse and Mailchimp, and its audio trailer is out now.

Philosopher and writer Oddný Eir and musicologist Ásmundur Jónsson will join Björk in chatting about her discography. The first three episodes of Björk: Sonic Symbolism will premiere on September 1st, and will cover 1993’s Debut, 1995’s Post, and 1997’s Homogenic. New episodes after that will come out weekly through October 13th, each running just under an hour.

“When I get asked about the differences of the music of my albums, I find it quickest to use visual short cuts. That’s kind of why my album covers are almost like homemade tarot cards,” Björk writes in a press release. “The image on the front might seem like just a visual moment, but for me it is simply describing the sound of it. I try to express it with the colour palette, the textures of the textiles, with what I am holding, the posture I am in, and the angle of it shows its relationship to the world.

The musician continues: “Also, the emotion of the mouth tries to share the overall mood of the album. Perhaps you can call it some sort of a sonic symbolism? Most of us go through phases in our lives that take roughly 3 years, and it is not a coincidence this is also how long it takes to make an album or a film. This podcast is an experiment to capture which moods, timbres, and tempos were vibrating during each of these phases.”

Listen to the trailer for Björk: Sonic Symbolism below.

Speaking of Björk albums, she has another one coming this fall. It’s called Fossora, and she described it as “what it’s like when you walk into this fantasy and, you know, have a lunch and farrrrt, and do normal things, like meet your friends.” Sounds fun! Its lead single is “coming soon.”