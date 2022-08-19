BLACKPINK Reveal New Song “Pink Venom”: Stream

BLACKPINK are back with “Pink Venom,” the first look at their upcoming album BORN PINK. Watch the song’s accompanying video below.

BORN PINK arrives in full on September 16th. BLACKPINK’s last official full-length was their 2020 debut The Album, while they more recently shared the song “Ready for Love.” BLINKs (fans of the K-pop quartet) have been eagerly anticipating this release, as it marks BLACKPINK’s first official comeback since 2020. JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ and LISA are back with their signature blend of upbeat pop and playful rap with the new track.

In October, the K-pop girl group will kick off a massive world tour (get the scoop on tickets here). Before then, check out our dream setlist for the “BORN PINK” outing. To celebrate BORN PINK, the group will also be launching the “LIGHT UP THE PINK” campaign, in which major landmarks worldwide — including the Brooklyn Bridge, London’s Marble Arch, and the Tokyo Tower — will be turned pink in honor of the group.

Advertisement

Related Video

Anticipation is high for the group’s long-awaited sophomore album, as their debut album led them to become the first K-pop girl group to sell over a million units.

In the meantime, make sure to check out FAN CHANT, our newsletter on all things K-pop.