Controversial Bluey Episode About Farting Coming to Disney+

Earlier this month, Disney+ added the first half of Season 3 of the Australian kids show Bluey to its library — minus one episode entitled “Family Meeting.” Following some blowback, the streamer has decided to add the episode, whose fart-centric plot didn’t initially meet Disney’s broadcast standards, to its catalog after all.

Bluey follows the antics of a family of red and blue heelers. In the 2021 episode “Family Meeting,” the titular blue heeler accuses her dad, Bandit, of “fluffing” (or farting) in her face, prompting her mom, Chilli, to lead a faux trial to determine who’s telling the truth. Disney originally decided that the episode was unfit to air on the Disney Junior channel, but a spokesperson recently told Pirates and Princesses that “Family Meeting” would, in fact, make it to Disney+.

“’Family Meeting’ will roll out on US platforms soon,” the spokesperson said. “Some of the Bluey content did not meet Disney Junior broadcast S&P in place at the time the series was acquired. Now that it is rolling out on other platforms, it is a great opportunity to reevaluate which is what we plan to do.”

“Family Meeting” isn’t the first Bluey episode to raise eyebrows. According to The Guardian, the Season 2 episode “Dad Baby,” in which Bandit pretends to be pregnant, has also never been available on Disney Junior or Disney+. In 2020, two episodes of the show were edited to remove the phrase “ooga booga” after many pointed out that it’s often used to mimic African languages.