Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The What Podcast Returns with Demands for Bonnaroo 2023

Plus, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco discuss how the festival landscape changed this year

bonnaroo demands the what podcast 2023 music midtown
The What Podcast, photo by David Brendan Hall
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
August 24, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | RSS

    The What Podcast is back — and it comes with demands for Bonnaroo 2023!

    Related Video

    After taking a few weeks off after this year’s Bonnaroo, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco are back and ready to look forward to next year’s event. Brad has some booking must-haves on his list, including Rage Against the Machine (after seeing their recent Madison Square Garden run), The Wild Hearts (Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker), and a Cee-Lo Green James Brown tribute SuperJam.

    Advertisement

    Elsewhere, The What Crew discuss the changes to and reduction of the festival landscape they’ve witnessed during 2022, as well as Lord Taco’s new Twitch channel.

    Listen above or watch the full chat below to hear all the Bonnaroo 2023 demands. Then make sure to like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

backseat lovers bonnaroo 2022 the what podcast interview

The What Podcast: The Backseat Lovers on Growing into a Festival Band, Technically Difficulties and All

July 9, 2022

the what podcast chvrches bonnaroo interview photo by David Bruce

The What Podcast: CHVRCHES on Playing Bonnaroo for the Third Time

July 8, 2022

briston maroney bonnaroo 2022 the what podcast interview

The What Podcast: Briston Maroney Talks Having His Dad at Bonnaroo '22 and Wristband Tan Lines

July 7, 2022

bonnaroo 2022 recap bonnaroo music festival the chicks

The What Podcast Recaps Bonnaroo 2022

June 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The What Podcast Returns with Demands for Bonnaroo 2023

Menu Shop Search Sale