The What Podcast Returns with Demands for Bonnaroo 2023

The What Podcast is back — and it comes with demands for Bonnaroo 2023!

After taking a few weeks off after this year’s Bonnaroo, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco are back and ready to look forward to next year’s event. Brad has some booking must-haves on his list, including Rage Against the Machine (after seeing their recent Madison Square Garden run), The Wild Hearts (Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker), and a Cee-Lo Green James Brown tribute SuperJam.

Elsewhere, The What Crew discuss the changes to and reduction of the festival landscape they’ve witnessed during 2022, as well as Lord Taco’s new Twitch channel.

Listen above or watch the full chat below to hear all the Bonnaroo 2023 demands.