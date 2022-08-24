Botch Release “One Twenty Two,” First New Song in 20 Years: Stream

Botch are back: The cult post-hardcore act has reunited to release “One Twenty Two.,” its first new song in 20 years. The band also announced a reissue of the 1999 opus We Are the Romans.

Formed in 1993 in Tacoma, Washington, Botch were one of the first purveyors of what would come to be known as metalcore, fusing hardcore with progressive metal and math rock tendencies. They went on a decade-long run before breaking up in 2002.

Upon hearing “One Twenty Two,” longtime fans will immediately recognize the band’s punchy, angular riffs and the throat shredding vocals of frontman David Verellen. As guitarist and songwriter David Knudson explained, it wasn’t intended to be a Botch song, but when he began considering singers, his old bandmate Dave V immediately came to mind.

“During COVID, I was writing my debut solo LP, and mentally, I was sick of everything in quarantine,” Knudson recalled via a press release. “Lots of frustration had set in at home, and I figured the best way to deal with it was to write something heavy. I had no intention of writing anything for Botch, but when I was thinking of a singer to collaborate with, I thought, ‘Hey, I know the best hardcore singer ever to do it,’ so I hit up Dave V. He was super excited and so it just kind of snowballed from there.”

He added: “There was never any intent or conversation about getting back together or writing. It just happened so naturally and was a great release for all of us to make it happen without any of the traditional pressure an “active” band faces.”

Sargent House is set to reissue We Are the Romans on double-LP vinyl and CD on November 4th. The record is generally considered Botch’s masterpiece, and the tracklist includes “One Twenty Two” as an added bonus.

Pre-order the reissue of Botch’s We Are the Romans via Hello Merch. Stream the video for “One Twenty Two” and see the reissue artwork and tracklist below.

We Are the Romans Artwork:

We Are the Romans Reissue Tracklist:

01. To Our Friends in the Great White North

02. Mondrian Was a Liar

03. Transitions from Persona to Object

04. Swimming the Channel Vs. Driving The Chunnel

05. C. Thomas Howell as the ‘Soul Man’

06. Saint Matthew Returns to the Womb

07. Frequency Ass Bandit

08. I Wanna Be a Sex Symbol on My Own Terms

09. Man the Ramparts

10. One Twenty Two