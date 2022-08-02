Menu
Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album The Loneliest Time

The follow-up to Dedicated arrives this October

Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Jasmine Safaeian
August 2, 2022 | 12:43pm ET

    Get ready to dance and cry all at the same time, because a new album from Carly Rae Jepsen is on the horizon. The Loneliest Time, the pop star’s follow-up to 2019’s Dedicatedis due out on October 21st via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records.

    The Loneliest Time is billed as Jepsen’s “most introspective body of work to date,” while still retaining that incomparable pop-banger energy we all know and love. For the new record, Jepsen brought in a slew of producers and collaborators like Tavish Crowe, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, Alex Hope, and Rostam Batmanglij, the latter of whom produced the album’s May single “Western Wind.”

    Available on CD and rose crystal vinyl, physicals of The Loneliest Time are available for pre-order now. See the album’s artwork below, plus watch our interview with Jepsen from Mad Cool Festival last month.

    You can hear Jepsen perform songs from The Loneliest Time live when she embarks on her “So Nice Tour” this fall; get your tickets over at Ticketmaster.

    Prior to releasing “Western Wind” eariler this year, the singer’s last release was her 2020 holiday song “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries.”

    The Loneliest Time Artwork:

    carly rae jepsen the loneliest time announces new album pop music news artwork cover pre order

