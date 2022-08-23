Simu Liu, Michael Cera, and More to Compete on Celebrity Jeopardy!

Simu Liu and Michael Cera lead the list of contestants whose minds will be tested on Celebrity Jeopardy! when the new series kicks off in late September.

The Mayim Bialik-hosted game show spinoff will also feature actors and comedians like Patton Oswalt, Constance Wu, Ray Romano, Aisha Tyler, Iliza Shlesinger, and B.J. Novak, as well as WNBA star Candace Parker.

“It’s the OG Jeopardy!, with celebrities,” Bialik said in the promotional video. “Let’s hope they’ve been reading more than screenplays.”

Bialik and Ken Jennings were recently named the permanent co-hosts of the main Jeopardy! series with the goal of developing spinoffs like Celebrity Jeopardy!, as executive producer Michael Davies previously explained in a statement.

“The fact is, we have so much Jeopardy! to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed,” Davies said. “In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional Jeopardy! viewer.”

Celebrity Jeopardy! will debut as a primetime show on September 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.