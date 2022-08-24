Fan Chant: It’s Time to Get On CIX’s Wave

Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!

This week, I really wanted to talk about CIX. The quintet out of C9 Entertainment, made up of Jinyoung, BX, Seunghun, Hyunsuk and Yonghee, is an absolute treasure of a K-pop group. The act debuted back in 2019 and has amassed a jewel box of a discography in the years since.

CIX’s breakout track is considered to be “Cinema,” a glittering, dreamy pop offering with the most addictive earworm of a chorus. Almost exactly a year ago, in August of 2021, CIX released their debut album, OK Prologue: Be Ok, with a concept centered on water, anchored by the lead single, “WAVE.” With some time spent in CIX’s discography, fans (known as FIX) have the chance to find a favorite track of their own — I’m partial to “Rebel,” the namesake of their first US tour, and underdog “20” off that debut album.

This week, CIX returned with a new mini album, ‘OK’ Episode 1: OK Not, which took a design 180 and features smoky, fiery imagery. The lead single, “458,” channels the energy of the group’s earlier “Jungle” more than it does the youthful energy of their debut album. We connected with the group about ‘OK’ Episode 1: OK Not — catch the video for “458” and find the interview with CIX below.