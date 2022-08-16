Daniel LaRusso Shuts Down the Dojo in Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer: Watch

Netflix has released the thrilling trailer for Season 5 of Cobra Kai, offering an extended look at Daniel LaRusso’s crusade to bring down the eponymous dojo following its unexpected win at the All Valley Tournament.

There’s a lot going on in the clip, with LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) left to come up with a plan of his own while former rival-turned-ally Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) does some soul-searching. As Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) moves to expand Cobra Kai beyond the Valley while John Kreese rots in prison, LaRusso is set on doing whatever it takes to expose Silver for what he really is.

“This is what we’re up against,” LaRusso tells another rival-turned-friend Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) about Silver. “This is how everyone sees him, as some kind of philanthropist out to save the kids of the Valley.” Further emphasizing how seriously he views the situation, LaRusso also shuts down Miyagi-do Karate to focus on the task at hand.

Meanwhile, Lawrence has left his life as the sensei of Eagle Fang Karate behind and is working as an Uber driver while Silver expands his recruiting efforts for both students and new senseis, the latter of which involves bringing a rather intimidating Asian woman into the fold.

Naturally, LaRusso’s obsession leads to some strife in his marriage, and we get to see some of that as well. Finally, Lawrence returns with the realization that it will take him, LaRusso, and Chozen getting “our hands dirty” in order to take down Cobra Kai.

Better yet, it looks like we’ll get to see LaRusso face off directly against Silver at some point. Watch the full trailer for Cobra Kai Season 5 below.

The cast of Cobra Kai is rounded out by Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, Martin Kove, Dallas Dupree Young, Oona O’Brien, and Griffin Santopietro. While you await the premiere on September 9th, revisit our review of Season 4.