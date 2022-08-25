Menu
Jon Hamm Brings Fletch Out of Retirement in Trailer for Confess, Fletch: Watch

Marcia Gay Harden and Kyle MacLachlan also star in the upcoming reboot

confess fletch trailer jon hamm movies crime comedy watch
Confess, Fletch (Paramount)
August 25, 2022 | 5:30pm ET

    Jon Hamm as a charming protagonist who’s in deep water at work? Say it ain’t so: The Mad Man lead is starring as the eponymous former reporter in Confess, Fletch, Paramount Movies’ upcoming reboot of the beloved Fletch franchise. See him revive the character — originally played by Chevy Chase in 1985 — in the new trailer out today.

    In the trailer for Confess, Fletch, Hamm’s iteration of Irwin “Fletch” Fletcher has been pulled out of his retirement to help locate a stolen art collection worth millions. The investigation leads him to the scene of a murder: “I think the victim interrupted an art theft,” Fletch says as he begins investigations. But, just his luck, some compromising fingerprints and a matched description lead to suspicion that Fletch himself committed the murder.

    Fletch is even more motivated to find the killer when he simultaneously has to prove that he’s innocent. His plan of action is narrow down his list of suspects: A countess (Marcia Gay Harden), an heiress (Lorenza Izzo), an art dealer (Kyle MacLachlan), and a neighbor (Annie Mumolo). It sure won’t be easy, but it looks like it’ll be fun for us to watch. Check out Hamm as Fletch in the Confess, Fletch trailer below.

    Also coming up on Hamm’s roster are Fargo Season 5 and The Eric Andre Show. We recently saw him in Top Gun: Maverick, and we’re still thinking about his career-defining role in Mad Men

