Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Consequence Seeks Interns for Fall 2022

We're looking for editorial interns to join our team

Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
August 22, 2022 | 11:00am ET

    Consequence is seeking interns with a passion for music, film, TV, and pop culture for Fall 2022.

    All candidates will work remotely, and must be available to work approximately 15-20 hours per week on Eastern Standard Time. Interns will be compensated for their time with a stipend.

    Interns will participate in an educational program, with opportunities to hone their industry experience and knowledge both within and outside of the department for which they intern. Experience writing clean copy for a music or entertainment outlet is a plus.

    Related Video

    Please include links to 2-3 writing samples/clips in your application.

    Please submit your resume and cover letter to internship@consequence.net with the subject line “Consequence Internship – Fall 2022” as well as your internship field of choice, i.e. Entertainment. Start/end dates are flexible based on school schedule.

    Advertisement

    Positions available include:

    Editorial Intern
    — Assist with writing news stories, premieres and other articles
    — Assist editorial staff with research, transcriptions and building stories in the CMS
    — Opportunity to pitch interviews/features to staff editors, undertaking assignments upon approval
    — Opportunity to contribute to staff roundups/lists
    — Assist with administrative assignments

    Entertainment Intern
    — Assist senior entertainment editor with research, transcriptions, and building stories in the CMS
    — Opportunity to pitch interviews/features to staff editors, undertaking assignments upon approval
    — Opportunity to contribute to staff roundups/lists
    — Assist with administrative assignments

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Gary Busey

Gary Busey Pulls Pants Down in Public a Day After Being Charged with Multiple Sexual Offenses

August 22, 2022

lou trailer

Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett Go on a Manhunt in Trailer for Netflix Film Lou: Watch

August 22, 2022

Tommy Lee Explains Nude Pic

Tommy Lee Says He Shared Nude Photo While on a "Bender," Urges Fans to "Pull Your Fucking Junk Out"

August 22, 2022

beastie boys sabotage reaction figures super 7 hip hop rap alternative rock music news

Super 7 Unveils Beastie Boys "Sabotage" Action Figures

August 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Consequence Seeks Interns for Fall 2022

Menu Shop Search Sale