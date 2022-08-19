Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Footage Surfaces of Corey Taylor Recording Insane Screams on Slipknot’s Iowa: Watch

A raw clip of a particularly throat-shredding vocal take recently hit YouTube

corey taylor iowa vocals
Corey Taylor, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 19, 2022 | 1:53pm ET

    Slipknot’s Iowa stands as one of the band’s landmark achievements and one of the finest alternative metal albums of all-time, due in large part to frontman Corey Taylor’s extreme vocal performances.

    A rare clip has now surfaced of Taylor recording a particularly brutal take for the song “Gently” back on March 10th, 2001. If you thought his screams were vicious on the album, hearing them isolated — sans reverb or effects — is even more jaw-dropping.

    The 45-second footage sees Taylor in the dark, candlelit studio, unleashing terrifying throat-shredding screams and guttural howls. They sound so intense, it’s a wonder Taylor didn’t damage his vocal cords in the process.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    One of the top comments on the video reads, “Those screams sound so painful. Not in any kind of good way.”

    The rest of comment section expresses similar disbelief at how Taylor somehow didn’t damage his voice with the harrowing screams.

    “I really can’t comprehend how Corey’s vocal cords have survived this long,” read another comment. “Just listen to the aggression he’s putting into these screams.”

    Advertisement

    Slipknot Yen song
     Editor's Pick
    Slipknot Unleash Wide-Ranging New Song “Yen”: Stream

    As for Slipknot, the band recently announced a new album THE END, SO FAR, due out September 30th. The LP will drop shortly after Slipknot embark on the fall leg of their Knotfest Roadshow tour. The outing kicks off September 20th in Nashville and runs through October 7th in Irvine, California. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Watch the 2001 studio footage of Corey Taylor below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

robert plant on led zeppelin reunion 2022

Robert Plant: Led Zeppelin Reunion Wouldn't "Really Satisfy My Need to Be Stimulated"

August 19, 2022

gwar gwar documentary dvd blu ray

This Is GWAR Documentary Coming to Blu-Ray and DVD

August 18, 2022

Ronnie James Dio documentary

Official Ronnie James Dio Documentary "Dio: Dreamers Never Die" to Premiere in Theaters

August 18, 2022

king buffalo mammoth stream

King Buffalo Premiere Music Video for Hypnotic New Song "Mammoth": Stream

August 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Footage Surfaces of Corey Taylor Recording Insane Screams on Slipknot's Iowa: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale