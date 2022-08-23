R.I.P. Stuart Anstis, Former Cradle of Filth Guitarist Dead at 48

Former Cradle of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis has died at the age of 48.

Anstis joined the UK extreme metal band in 1995 and contributed to some its most significant albums and EPs: 1996’s Dusk… and Her Embrace; 1996’s V Empire or Dark Faerytales in Phallustein EP; 1998’s Cruelty and the Beast; and 1999’s From the Cradle to Enslave EP. Anstis would exit Cradle of Filth in 1999 due to artistic differences and go on to form his own project, Bastardsun.

The news of Anstis’ passing came via his wife, Antoinette, via a Facebook post:

“Stuart Anstis 2/5/1974 – 21/8/2022. Rest in Peace, you were too beautiful for this world me Lover. Nothing will ever be the same again. Love Always and ever your Antoinette. Until we meet again…”

Cradle of Filth mastermind Dani Filth also posted a tribute on his official Facebook page:

“It is with a deeply saddened heart that I have heard of the passing of my former guitarist Stuart Anstis at 48.

Stuart -despite our eventual differences- was an amazingly talented guitarist who brought a real sense of magick to everything he wrote in Cradle Of Filth.

For a long time he and I were bestest of friends living in a small village here in Suffolk and despite that relationship eventually changing, it did nothing to diminish the fan’s appreciation of his creative flair and talent right up to the present day.

‘Vempire’, “Dusk… and Her Embrace’ (though written mostly by former members, Stuart played all the guitars on this album), ‘Cruelty And The Beast’ and ‘From the Cradle To Enslave’ would have been completely different creatures if it were not for the depth of his astute and deliciously dark musicianship.

It truly is with a heavy sense of loss that we (and extreme music in general) bid farewell to Stuart.

May sombre flights of ravens wing you to your grave mate.

Rest In Phallustein.”

