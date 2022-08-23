Going There with D.R.U.G.S.’s Craig Owens: Coping with the “Horror Movie” in His Head

Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Craig Owens of Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows opens up about his struggle with bipolar disorder, an experience he refers to as “the horror movie in my head,” on this special bonus episode of the Going There with Dr. Mike podcast.

The former Chiodos frontman joins host Dr. Mike Friedman to talk about how he copes with being bipolar by understanding and managing the triggers that put him at risk for manic or depressive episodes. He has identified several such triggers, including sometimes feeling drained by connecting with others, certain noises, and his misophonia. As a result, he communicates his boundaries with others when he encounters a situation that could be triggering.

Owens also discusses proactively working to manage his triggers with something he calls baskets. As an example, he tries to focus on a positive mantra that he tells himself regularly, not only when he experiences negative thoughts. Overall, his kind and non-judgmental approach to understanding what can influence his mood has been an important part of managing his mental health journey.

Listen to Craig Owens talk about his life with bipolar disorder above. Also, make sure you like, review, and subscribe to Going There with Dr. Mike via your favorite podcast provider. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Going There is an interview series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet. The series tackles the tough questions and conversations so that we can put an end to the bias against mental illness and get the care we need.

