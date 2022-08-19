Dan Levy Joins Cast of Sex Education Season 4

Sex Education is almost back in session, and this time around, Dan Levy will be teaching a class of his own. Netflix has announced that the Schitt’s Creek star has joined the cast of the series for Season 4.

The addition of the breakout comedian is just one of many changes in the Sex Ed world. When the show last ended, Moordale Secondary was shut down, Maeve (Emma Mackey) accepted an offer to study in the United States, and pretty much every star of the show became a breakout actor in their own right.

In Season 4, Levy plays Thomas Molloy, a famous author who serves as Maeve’s US course tutor. Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze), Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua are also joining the show’s cast.

Besides these new additions, Netflix confirmed the return of Sex Education favorites Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, and Samantha Spiro.

Filming of Season 4 is currently underway in Wales. Check out the official logline for Season 4 below:

“Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…”

Levy and his Schitt’s Creek co-stars made Emmys history back in 2020 when they swept the awards show’s comedy category. After that, he kept up the celebration by hosting Saturday Night Live.