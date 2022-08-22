Menu
Danny Brown Returns with Ice Cold New Song “Winter”: Stream

Brown's first solo track in about three years

Danny Brown, photo by Ben kaye
August 22, 2022 | 12:31pm ET

    Danny Brown is back with his first new solo single in three years, the ice cold “Winter.”

    Brown unveiled the track during a live episode of the podcast Your Mom’s House. He then uploaded “Winter” to SoundCloud with little fanfare or explanation, except a note on Twitter that the track was “produced by me as well.” The moody beat relishes tension between dance ready drums and minor-key woodwinds, sounding like a modern update to the Wu-Tang formula.

    There’s no hook, but Brown has more bars than network TV coverage of a nudist convention. He constantly mixes up his flow, whipping punchlines and mixing personal refelctions with old-school stunting. Check out “Winer” below.

    Brown’s last solo album was  2019’s uknowwhatimsayin¿Since then he’s been focused on building up his own Bruiser Brigade Records, releasing the compilation TV62 in 2021. He’s also guested on The Alchemist’s EP This Thing of Ours 2and last year he covered Korn’s “Freak on a Leash.” In June of this year, he accused Ninja of Die Antwoord of sexual assault.

Danny Brown Returns with Ice Cold New Song "Winter": Stream

