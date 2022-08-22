Menu
Danny Elfman Announces Halloween 2022 Concerts at Hollywood Bowl

October 28th and 29th at The Hollywood Bowl

danny elfman the hollywood bowl halloween 2022 tickets buy purchase dates boing to batman to big mess
Danny Elfman, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
August 22, 2022 | 1:50pm ET

    Boingo and Batman and Big Messoh my! Danny Elfman has announced a pair of Halloween 2022 performances, with career-spanning sets going down at The Hollywood Bowl Friday, October 28th and Saturday, October 29th.

    The concerts are titled “Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!” They’re set to include all the greatest moments from the 69-year-old’s career, from his early days fronting Oingo Boingo through his award-winning film scoring career and his re-emergence as a titan of popular music with 2021’s Big Mess.

    As his bonkers Coachella set proved, Elfman is a live music tour de force, and these Halloween shows are sure to do the spooky season proud. Pre-sale begins Tuesday, August 23rd, available to American Express card-holders, though the rest of us can try pre-sale code APPLAUSE. General on-sale kicks off Friday, August 27th. You can book your seats here.

    Related Video

    Earlier this month, Elfman dropped the remix edition of his 2021 album, Bigger and Messier. He recently spoke to Consequence about collaborating with Trent Reznor, his viral Coachella set, and his work on the score for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

