Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Breeders to Play VetsAid 2022 Concert

Joe Walsh has gathered an all-star lineup of rockers for the VetsAid, his annual charity concert benefiting his non-profit veterans organization of the same name.

Taking place Sunday, November 13th at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, VetsAid 2022 will feature performances from Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and The Breeders. What’s more, Walsh’s pre-Eagles rock band James Gang will reunite for what is billed as their “final performance.”

Each of this year’s artists have some connection to Ohio: James Gang and Nine Inch Nails both originally hail from Cleveland, while The Black Keys and The Breeders, respectively, call Akron and Dayton home. Meanwhile, Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio.

Advertisement

Related Video

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

Proceeds from the concert will go directly to Ohio veterans services charities selected through a vetting process coordinated in tandem with the Combined Arms Institute. To date, VetsAid has disbursed $2,000,000 in grants.