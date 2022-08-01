Menu
Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Breeders to Play VetsAid 2022 Concert

James Gang and The Black Keys will also play Joe Walsh's charity event

Dave Grohl / The Breeders / Nine Inch Nails
Dave Grohl (David Brendan Hall) / The Breeders (Kimberly Ross) / Nine Inch Nails (Philip Cosores)
August 1, 2022 | 9:31am ET

    Joe Walsh has gathered an all-star lineup of rockers for the VetsAid, his annual charity concert benefiting his non-profit veterans organization of the same name.

    Taking place Sunday, November 13th at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, VetsAid 2022 will feature performances from Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and The Breeders. What’s more, Walsh’s pre-Eagles rock band James Gang will reunite for what is billed as their “final performance.”

    Each of this year’s artists have some connection to Ohio: James Gang and Nine Inch Nails both originally hail from Cleveland, while The Black Keys and The Breeders, respectively, call Akron and Dayton home. Meanwhile, Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

    Proceeds from the concert will go directly to Ohio veterans services charities selected through a vetting process coordinated in tandem with the Combined Arms Institute. To date, VetsAid has disbursed $2,000,000 in grants.

    VetsAid 2022

