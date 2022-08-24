Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dead Cross (Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo) Unveil Adrenaline-Fueled New Song “Heart Reformer”: Stream

The supergroup's new album II arrives October 28th

dead cross heart reformer stream
Dead Cross, photo by Becky DiGiglio
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 24, 2022 | 11:05am ET

    Dead Cross, the hardcore-thrash supergroup featuring Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo, have shared the new song “Heart Reformer.” It’s the second single from the forthcoming album II, out October 28th.

    Lombardo’s massive drums lead the way on the ferocious new track. Mangled riffs and Patton’s barks call back to full-speed-ahead ’80s thrash, but the arrangement is deceptively complex, twisting and turning across its four-minute duration.

    The song comes with a video directed and edited by Dark Details (aka Chris J. Cunningham). The clip functions as a short film and features spastic cuts and surgical-like facial extractions (though there’s not an immense amount of gore).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “‘Heart Reformer’ was as much fun to write as it is to listen to,” said guitarist Michael Crain in a press release. “It’s a classic Dead Cross song. It’s a pit stirrer and a fist pumper!”

    The band came together to record II after Crain received a surprise cancer diagnosis. The album has a political angle — as heard on the previously released lead single “Reign in Error” — and was “recorded almost as quickly as it was written,” according to Crain.

    “Words can’t even begin to describe how much this album means to me,” Crain said in a prior statement. “It’s birthed of pain and uncertainty. The slow, excruciatingly painful, and nauseating recovery from cancer treatments were the catalyst for every riff and note on this album. However, my will to live and be with my brothers Justin, Dave, Mike, and co-producer Ross Robinson, got me out of bed and running into the studio every day to get it all on tape.”

    Advertisement

    dead cross ii reign in error stream
     Editor's Pick
    Dead Cross (Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo) Announce New Album, Unleash “Reign of Error”: Stream

    Pre-order Dead Cross’ II in multiple formats via Ipecac Recordings or Amazon. Watch the video for “Heart Reformer” below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Tegan and Sara Share Lovelorn Ballad "Faded Like a Feeling": Stream

August 24, 2022

botch one twenty two stream

Botch Release "One Twenty Two," First New Song in 20 Years: Stream

August 24, 2022

lolahal madonna daughter lock&keye new song

Madonna's Daughter Drops Debut Single as Lolahol, "Lock&Key": Stream

August 24, 2022

pinkshift get out new song video stream

Pinkshift Rebuke the Patriarchy on Fiery New Song "GET OUT": Stream

August 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dead Cross (Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo) Unveil Adrenaline-Fueled New Song "Heart Reformer": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale