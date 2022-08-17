Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Queens of the Stone Age’s Dean Fertita Announces Solo Album Tropical Gothclub

Stream the lead single "Wheels Within Wheels"

dean fertita tropical gothclub queens of the stone age wheels within wheels hard rock music news stream listen
Dean Fertita, photo by Angelina Castillo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 17, 2022 | 2:55pm ET

    Dean Fertita is returning with a new solo album. The Queens of the Stone Age member will unveil Tropical Gothclub on November 4th via Third Man Records, and as a preview, he’s shared its lead single “Wheels Within Wheels” today.

    Known for his work in more garage rock-forward bands — QotSA, The Raconteurs, and The Dead Weather — Fertita has used Tropical Gothclub as his chance to branch out. After spending much of the pandemic recording demos with no clear goal or vision, the resulting final product exemplifies just how far his range spans.

    Tropical Gothclub as a concept is futuristic nostalgia,” he says in a press release (are you there, Dua Lipa?). “Going through the seven stages of escapism, understanding the subliminal messages I’ve been sending and receiving to myself, and letting fantasy take a machete to the darkest corners of my mind. I want subculture shock and volcanic rock.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    If all that sounds a little woo-woo, then just give “Wheels Within Wheels” a listen. It’s a heavy-hitting rock number with splashes of synth and psychedelia, and like its title implies, it has a cyclical, hypnotic feel: “One thing can influence another on levels we don’t see,” Fertita adds about the song. “All of our experience is chemical alteration and total DNA demolition.” We’ll have whatever he’s having.

    Pre-orders for Tropical Gothclub are ongoing. After you listen to “Wheels Within Wheels” below, you can keep scrolling to see the album’s artwork and tracklist.

    Queens of the Stone Age’s last album was 2017’s Villains. It was their first album without longtime member Mark Lanegan, who tragically died in February of this year.

    Advertisement

    Tropical Gothclub Artwork:

    dean fertita tropical gothclub queens of the stone age wheels within wheels hard rock music news stream listen

    Tropical Gothclub Tracklist:
    01. Needles
    02. Wheels Within Wheels
    03. Captivated
    04. Where There Is Water
    05. Infernal Inside
    06. No Wonder
    07. Death Rattle
    08. Double Blind
    09. Future To Follow
    10. Thunder Towards You
    11. Uniform Looks

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

king buffalo mammoth stream

King Buffalo Premiere Music Video for Hypnotic New Song "Mammoth": Stream

August 18, 2022

candlemass scandinavian gods stream

Candlemass Announce New Album, Share "Scandinavian Gods" Video: Stream

August 18, 2022

todd rundgren space force

Todd Rundgren Announces New Collaborative Album Space Force, Shares "Puzzle" Featuring Adrian Belew: Stream

August 17, 2022

Billy Idol new EP The Cage

Billy Idol Announces New EP, Unveils New Song "Cage": Stream

August 17, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Queens of the Stone Age's Dean Fertita Announces Solo Album Tropical Gothclub

Menu Shop Search Sale