Demi Lovato in 10 Songs

Ever felt intimidated by a musician’s extensive back catalog? Been trying to get into a band, but you just don’t know where to begin? In 10 Songs is here to help, providing a clearcut entry point into the daunting discographies of iconic artists of all genres. This is your first step toward fandom — now all you have to do is take it.

For pop culture enthusiasts of a certain age, it’s becoming hard to remember a time when Demi Lovato wasn’t part of the conversation. It was Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock that launched Lovato directly into the realm of teen stardom in 2008, but OG fans saw something special the first time she sang on the House of Mouse miniseries As the Bell Rings. (Sure, some fans might be able to recall her appearances on Barney as a child, but that’s a bit of a stretch.)

Among the many teen stars launched by Disney, Demi Lovato is equipped with a truly unbelievable voice. Her vocal prowess cemented the Jonas Brothers project Camp Rock as an instant DCOM classic, but Lovato quickly established herself as an incredibly talented artist — even during the days when she was still officially working with Disney.

In the years since, Lovato has remained a fixture of the music landscape, persevering through times of great personal hardship and struggles with addiction. With each new album and each new era, she’s honored different parts of herself and her identity: some that she knows deeply, some that took great courage to lay on the table, and some that she’s still in the process of discovering herself.

Her eighth studio album, HOLY FVCK, is set to arrive this Friday, August 19th. With new music on the way, we’ve taken a look at Lovato’s discography so far and pinned down 10 of the songs that highlight her story so far. They might not necessarily be the same as her 10 best songs (justice for “Daddy Issues!), but these 10 tracks can act as chronological highlights from the many albums and eras she’s shared with us.

In 2017, Lovato titled her album as a request — Tell Me You Love Me — and it’s safe to say that many Lovatics can say they love the artist now as they did the first time they heard her sing. This is real, this is Demi.

Check out Demi Lovato in 10 Songs below, and scroll to the end for a playlist of all 10 tracks.