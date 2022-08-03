Demi Lovato Adopts She/Her Pronouns Again: “I’ve Been Feeling More Feminine”

Demi Lovato has updated their pronouns to include she/her as well as they/them.

The singer, who came out as nonbinary last year, told Spout Podcast, “Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted ‘she/her’ again, but I think what’s important is, nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning, it’s just all about respect.”

Explaining why they first came to identify with they/them pronouns, Lovato said, “I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy. So that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘Women’ and ‘Men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me. Because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman, I didn’t feel like man, I just felt like a human.”

Related Video

Elsewhere in the interview, Lovato discussed her return to pop rock with HOLY FVCK, her eighth studio album due out August August 19th. “The genre of music that I did in the past, a lot of pop, like R&B pop, is not something that I plan on going back to,” she said. “It’s also like, I’m such a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music, my creativity. It’s like I don’t know where things are going to take me. But I do know that what the future holds for me is not my pop music.”

Advertisement

So far, Lovato has previewed HOLY FVCK with the single “Skin of My Teeth.” Later this month, they’ll take the album on the road for a tour with DEAD SARA and Royal & The Serpent. Tickets to those shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.