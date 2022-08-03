Music Documentary Series from Ukiah to Launch with Demola, Watch the New Trailer: Exclusive

A new documentary series from Ukiah will “Ignite the Music” by spotlighting incredible artists and industry players, beginning with Nigerian-born Demola the Violinist.

Ukiah is known for the unique ways they bring music to the people with their line of propane fire pits with Beat to the Music technology. The company knows how much music means to the moments in our lives, and with their Ignite the Music documentary series, they’re looking to give back by lifting up rising artists and giving them a new way to share their stories.

On September 30th, the series will kick off with the story of Demola. The artist born Ademola Daniel Babafemi, the 29-year-old moved from Lagos to Houston, Texas in 2014 in order to pursue his career as a violinist. But he’s no classical or country bow-puller; Demola’s music blends Afrobeats with pop and hip-hop to build a unique sound made to connect with listeners from all corners of the world.

“I like to make people happy. I want to make people feel good,” Demola says in the first teaser trailer for his Ignite the Music doc. “This is bringing back that jazz, Afro-jazz, Afrobeats sound and expressing it to the world.”

See how Demola ignites the music by watching the trailer above. Then make sure to check back on September 30th when Ukiah’s Ignite the Music documentary series makes its full debut.

Also, make sure to enter our giveaway where you can win a Ukiah Tailgater II, a portable Bluetooth fire pit that syncs the flame to your music. The giveaway ends August 30th, so enter soon!