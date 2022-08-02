Dev Patel Intervenes in Knife Fight, Claims There Are “No Heroes”

Well, if it isn’t our own Green Knight in shining armor. Actor Dev Patel reportedly intervened in a knife fight in Australia on Monday, August 1st, and played the part to perfection with his selfless and potentially lifesaving act.

According to local Australian affiliate 7News, the skirmish took place in Patel’s current hometown of Adelaide when a man and woman began fighting in the streets of the city’s business district. Patel witnessed the altercation already in progress from a nearby convenience store and was amongst a group of witnesses who were able to successfully intercede.

However, their attempts did not completely protect the two conflicting parties from harm, as the woman allegedly stabbed the man in the chest. She was later arrested on the scene and charged with aggravated assault, while the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Related Video

Patel’s representative offered more details to 7News about his role in the intervention, sharing, “Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight. The group was thankfully successful in doing so, and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.” Truly the heart of a Lion, folks.

Despite his rep claiming that the situation merits “no heroes,” they shifted the focus of the event to a more noble cause, specifically mental health: “This specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”

Speaking of The Green Knight, Patel’s turn as Sir Gawain earned him Consequence’s 2021 Film Performance of the Year distinction. His next project Monkey Man will mark his feature directorial debut. It was purchased by Netflix in March 2021 and described as “John Wick in Mumbai.”