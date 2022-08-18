Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Official Ronnie James Dio Documentary “Dio: Dreamers Never Die” to Premiere in Theaters

In cinemas worldwide on September 28th and October 2nd

Ronnie James Dio documentary
Ronnie James Dio, via W3 Public Relations
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 18, 2022 | 11:11am ET

    An official Ronnie James Dio documentary, titled Dio: Dreamers Never Die, is hitting theaters on September 28th and October 2nd for a two-day only event.

    The career-spanning documentary follows the legendary metal singer’s rise “from a ’50s doo-wop crooner to his early rock days in Elf and Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, to replacing Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath, and finally cementing his rock star status with his own band, Dio.”

    The film was directed by Don Argott and Demian Fenton and incorporates never-before-seen footage, personal photos, and scenes and interviews with his closest peers, family, and friends: his wife Wendy Dio, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Glenn Hughes, Vinny Appice, Lita Ford, Rob Halford, Sebastian Bach, Eddie Trunk, and Jack Black. Those who attend the theater screenings will also glimpse exclusive cutting-room footage.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “People who have conviction, talent, and heart like Ronnie James Dio are in short supply these days,” co-directors Don Argott and Demian Fenton remarked in a press release. “It is refreshing to share his inspiring story of believing in yourself and chasing your dreams. As life-long Dio fans, it is incredibly humbling to bring Ronnie’s journey to the screen and we can’t wait to share it with audiences.”

    Added Trafalgar Releasing’s Kymberli Frueh: “We are excited to be partnering with BMG and Wendy Dio to present Dio: Dreamers Never Die in cinemas worldwide. Ronnie James Dio has and continues to influence the heavy metal movement. This cinema event will take fans on a big screen journey into the creative and personal life of this notable frontman.”

    Tony Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
     Editor's Pick
    Surprise! Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Perform “Paranoid” at Commonwealth Games: Watch

    As of now, no details have been revealed about a subsequent streaming or home release for Dio: Dreamers Never Die, but the press release did add that a soundtrack would arrive in the fall.

    Advertisement

    Tickets for Dio: Dreamers Never Die go on sale next Wednesday (August 24th) at 10 a.m. ET via the documentary’s website. You can view a clip from the film below.

    dio documentary poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

king buffalo mammoth stream

King Buffalo Premiere Music Video for Hypnotic New Song "Mammoth": Stream

August 18, 2022

candlemass scandinavian gods stream

Candlemass Announce New Album, Share "Scandinavian Gods" Video: Stream

August 18, 2022

Jane's Addiction

Jane's Addiction Appear to Welcome Back Founding Bassist Eric Avery

August 18, 2022

Iggy Pop Destination Chaos Festival

Iggy Pop, Descendents, Parquet Courts to Headline 2023 Destination Chaos Fest

August 17, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Official Ronnie James Dio Documentary "Dio: Dreamers Never Die" to Premiere in Theaters

Menu Shop Search Sale