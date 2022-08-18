An official Ronnie James Dio documentary, titled Dio: Dreamers Never Die, is hitting theaters on September 28th and October 2nd for a two-day only event.

The career-spanning documentary follows the legendary metal singer’s rise “from a ’50s doo-wop crooner to his early rock days in Elf and Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, to replacing Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath, and finally cementing his rock star status with his own band, Dio.”

The film was directed by Don Argott and Demian Fenton and incorporates never-before-seen footage, personal photos, and scenes and interviews with his closest peers, family, and friends: his wife Wendy Dio, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Glenn Hughes, Vinny Appice, Lita Ford, Rob Halford, Sebastian Bach, Eddie Trunk, and Jack Black. Those who attend the theater screenings will also glimpse exclusive cutting-room footage.

“People who have conviction, talent, and heart like Ronnie James Dio are in short supply these days,” co-directors Don Argott and Demian Fenton remarked in a press release. “It is refreshing to share his inspiring story of believing in yourself and chasing your dreams. As life-long Dio fans, it is incredibly humbling to bring Ronnie’s journey to the screen and we can’t wait to share it with audiences.”

Added Trafalgar Releasing’s Kymberli Frueh: “We are excited to be partnering with BMG and Wendy Dio to present Dio: Dreamers Never Die in cinemas worldwide. Ronnie James Dio has and continues to influence the heavy metal movement. This cinema event will take fans on a big screen journey into the creative and personal life of this notable frontman.”

As of now, no details have been revealed about a subsequent streaming or home release for Dio: Dreamers Never Die, but the press release did add that a soundtrack would arrive in the fall.

Tickets for Dio: Dreamers Never Die go on sale next Wednesday (August 24th) at 10 a.m. ET via the documentary’s website. You can view a clip from the film below.