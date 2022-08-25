Dirty Honey kick off a headlining North American tour Thursday night (August 25th) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Ahead of the outing, the Los Angeles rockers have teamed up with Heavy Consequence to premiere a live performance video of two of their biggest hits: “When I’m Gone” and “Rolling 7s.”

The band’s “California Dreamin'” tour runs through an October 7th show in Santa Cruz, California, followed by an appearance at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento on October 9th. Support will come from Mac Saturn and Dorothy on select dates, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

The live versions of “When I’m Gone” and “Rolling 7s” were filmed at the S&T Bank Music Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 28th of last year, when Dirty Honey were opening up for The Black Crowes on a summer tour. A 10-camera shoot, lensed by NFL Films, captured the up-and-coming band in all its rock ‘n’ roll glory.

“When I’m Gone” made history when it became the first song from an unsigned band to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart, while follow-up single “Rolling 7s” also reached the Top 5 of the same tally. Both songs appeared on Dirty Honey’s self-titled 2019 EP, which the band followed up with an eponymous full-length effort in 2021.

Earlier this year, Dirty Honey embarked on a co-headlining US tour with Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH, with Heavy Consequence catching the high-energy show at New York City’s Webster Hall. The band also toured Europe, where they played headline gigs and shared stages with such acts as Guns N’ Roses, KISS, and Rival Sons.

Check out Dirty Honey’s live performances of “When I’m Gone” and “Rolling 7s,” as well as their tour dates, below. Pick up tickets to their North American tour here, and stay tuned for our joint interview with Dirty Honey singer Marc LaBelle and Dorothy.

Dirty Honey 2022 North American Tour Dates:

08/25 – Oshkosh, WI @ Waterfest, Leach Amphitheater *

08/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

08/27 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Co. *

08/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre *

08/31 – Saskatoon, SK @ Louis’ *

09/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room *

09/03 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth *

09/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw *

09/07 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

09/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune ^

09/09 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ^

09/11 – Billings, MT @ The Pub Station ^

09/13 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre ^

09/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom ^

09/16 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^

09/17 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Casino @

09/19 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda *

09/21 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC ^

09/24 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob, WRIF Radio Show +

09/25 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life +

09/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection ^

09/28 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge ^

09/30 – Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theatre AC ^

10/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag ^

10/02 – Fort Smith, AR @ TempleLive ^

10/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ^

10/07 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival +

* = Mac Saturn will support

@ = Dorothy will support

^ = Mac Saturn and Dorothy will support

+ = festival date