Kim Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart Accused of Massive Drought Restriction Violations

Their homes may be fitted with flow restrictors after they repeatedly blew past their monthly water budget by hundreds of thousands of gallons

drought water restrictions flow restrictor kim kardashian kevin hart sylvester stallone california gallons
Kim Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone (photo by Georges Biard), and Kevin Hart
August 23, 2022 | 11:21am ET

    The Western United States and Mexico are in year 22 of a “megadrought” thought to be the worst drought in the region in 1,200 years. As Southern California grapples with an unprecedented water shortage, celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone, and Kevin Hart have been accused of massive water restriction violations.

    According to the Los Angeles Times, these celebrities were among 2,000 customers of the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District issued “notices of exceedance,” meaning they had overstepped their monthly water budget by at least 150% no less than four times since the end of last year.

    Kim Kardashian was among the worst offenders, with her Hidden Hills home and adjoining estate exceeding her one-month budget by a whopping 232,000 gallons in June. Her sister Kourtney’s property near Calabasas surpassed her budget by 101,000 gallons, which sounds quite a bit better, until you realize she did it all on 1.86 acres. For comparison, comedian Kevin Hart blew past his water budget by 117,000 gallons on a 26-acre Calabasas property.

    Neither of the Kardashians nor Hart offered comment on receiving their notices of exceedance. But actor and director Sylvester Stallone attempted to defend his water usage — 230,000 excess gallons in June, up from 195,000 excess gallons in May. In a statement, his attorney Marty Singer wrote that he has “more than 500 mature trees on the property, including innumerable fruit trees as well as pine trees. Absent adequate watering, in all likelihood they would die.”

    That’s kind of the point. Nobody wants to see fruit trees die if it can be helped, but according to Las Virges spokesperson Mike McNutt, it can’t be helped. “We’re asking them to not just minimize their water usage, but we’re also asking them, in a way, to just completely rethink what is aesthetically pleasing to them and how that’ll impact their property values,” he said. “And that is not something that happens overnight.”

