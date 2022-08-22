Menu
Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction and 40 Years of Rio

The frontman talks Future Past, Bowie, and working with Blur’s Graham Coxon

duran duran kyle meredith with rock and roll hall of fame photo by John Swannell
Kyle Meredith With Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon, photo by John Swannell
Consequence Staff
August 22, 2022 | 12:29pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Simon Le Bon dials up Kyle Meredith to discuss Future Past and Duran Duran’s upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

    The frontman tells us about the new record being a continuation of 2015’s Paper Gods, having Blur’s Graham Coxon as their guitarist, and tapping David Bowie’s pianist Mike Garson for a new song and a cover of Bowie’s “Five Years.” Le Bon also takes some time to talk about the 40th anniversary of Rio.

    Le Bon also discusses the special validation of getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, their hopes to have both Andy Taylor and Warren Cuccurullo play with them at the induction ceremony, and his thoughts on getting Kate Bush and Fela Kuti inducted next year.

    Listen to the Duran Duran frontman discuss their upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or via the YouTube player below. When you’re done, make sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date on all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction and 40 Years of Rio

