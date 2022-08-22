Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction and 40 Years of Rio

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Simon Le Bon dials up Kyle Meredith to discuss Future Past and Duran Duran’s upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The frontman tells us about the new record being a continuation of 2015’s Paper Gods, having Blur’s Graham Coxon as their guitarist, and tapping David Bowie’s pianist Mike Garson for a new song and a cover of Bowie’s “Five Years.” Le Bon also takes some time to talk about the 40th anniversary of Rio.

Le Bon also discusses the special validation of getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, their hopes to have both Andy Taylor and Warren Cuccurullo play with them at the induction ceremony, and his thoughts on getting Kate Bush and Fela Kuti inducted next year.

