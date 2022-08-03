Ferris Bueller, Frozen Actor Edie McClurg Reportedly a Victim of Elder Abuse

The conservator for Edie McClurg (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Frozen) claims she has been a victim of elder abuse. In a request for a temporary restraining order, lawyers for the 77-year-old actor and comedian said that a man named Michael Ramos has been able to “ingratiate himself into [her] life while she was battling dementia.”

As NBC News reports, court filings suggest that Ramos is unemployed and “was able to finagle his way into [McClurg’s] home even though he has never paid any rent or expenses.” McClurg’s lawyers also allege that in 2019, Ramos attempted to remove her from California “in order to marry her when he knew she lacked capacity.”

In 2017, McClurg’s doctors wrote that she was “no longer able to handle her own affairs given severe cognitive dysfunction, is not capable of living alone without supervision and assistance, and is especially vulnerable to undue influence given her poor judgment and evident dementia (likely due to Alzheimer’s disease).” She was placed under a conservatorship in February 2019.

It’s unclear when or how McClurg met Ramos, but her conservators say they’ve “never been romantically involved,” and that one of McClurg’s caretakers filed a criminal complaint against Ramos that accused him of assault “on more than one occasion” in McClurg’s home.

The caretaker also worried that Ramos “either has been or may be currently assaulting [McClurg] in a similar manner and that given her diagnosis of dementia, she may not even realize that it has been or is occurring.”

Ramos has denied these claims. “[Conservator] Angelique Cabral wants me to be removed from the residence and uses mere lies and speculation that I have harmed or may harm Edie and that is a lie that I cannot live with and must defend,” Ramos said. “I did not harm Edie McClurg and I would not harm Edie McClurg.”

His lawyers added, “These are false allegations brought about by Ms. McClurg’s conservator and her counsel who have made it their mission to overturn orders issued by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge allowing Ms. McClurg’s long-term companion/fiancé to continue to reside with her at her home. Despite the seriousness of the allegations, we are not aware of any criminal charges pending against this individual, nor do we expect there to be any.”

McClurg made her film debut as Helen Shyres in Carrie but went on to become a prolific comedy actor, appearing in Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers, Mr. Mom, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Flubber, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. As her career progressed she became a mainstay of animated movies, lending her voice to colorful side characters in The Little Mermaid, A Bug’s Life, Frozen, Cars and Cars 2, and Zootopia.