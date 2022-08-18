Jane’s Addiction Appear to Welcome Back Founding Bassist Eric Avery

Eric Avery, founding bassist of Jane’s Addiction, appears to have rejoined the band after more than a decade apart. The reunion has seemingly been confirmed via the legendary alt-rock act’s social media accounts.

In a video posted on the band’s official Twitter account, Avery and singer Perry Farrell can be seen jamming together as feedback obscures the sounds they’re producing. As if to confirm it’s not just a one-off session, Avery reposted a shot from Farrell’s wife Etty Lau’s Instagram showing the pair in the studio with drummer Stephen Perkins, along with the caption: “It’s on!”

The explosive reveal certainly heightens the expectations for Jane’s Addiction’s massive “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins. The 32-date run is scheduled to kick off on October 2nd in Dallas and will cover North America through mid-November. Prepare for the show with Consequence’s dream setlist, and witness the two bands’ combined power on their recent collaborative performance of “Jane Says” on The Howard Stern Show. Grab your seats to see the potentially historic reunion via Ticketmaster.

Avery co-founded Jane’s Addiction with Farrell in 1985, and appeared on their classic albums Nothing’s Shocking and Ritual de lo Habitual, delivering mesmerizing bass lines on tracks like “Mountain Song” and “Up the Beach.”

After their initial breakup in the early ’90s, Avery briefly rejoined the band from 2008-2010, but for the most part Chris Chaney has handled bass for Jane’s Addiction over the past 20 years. Along the way, Avery has also played with Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and The Smashing Pumpkins, among other acts.

Leading up to the tour with Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction have not played any shows this year due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s battle with long COVID. Instead, Farrell reunited his band Porno for Pyros to fill in for Jane’s at a couple of festival gigs, as well as play a couple of club shows.

It appears that 2022 is proving to be a prolific year for Farrell. Just days ago, Porno for Pyros guitarist Peter DiStefano shared that the band is writing and recording their first new material in over two decades.

Meanwhile, Farrell told Heavy Consequence in April that he was hoping to record a “couple of tracks” with Jane’s Addiction in 2022. Considering this latest update, fans could be primed to get their first Jane’s Addiction studio tracks featuring Avery in more than 30 years.

Assuming that Navarro is ready to go for the upcoming tour, fans could also be witnessing the classic Jane’s Addiction lineup when they hit the road with The Smashing Pumpkins this fall. See the aforementioned Instagram posts, as well as our video interview with Perry Farrell, below. Pick up tickets to the fall tour here.