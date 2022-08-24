Ethan Hawke Revealed as Batman for Your Bat-Pre-Schooler in Batwheels

If The Batman was too moody and brooding for your small child, then Ethan Hawke has answered your Bat Signal. The actor will voice the Caped Crusader in Batwheels, the upcoming animated series debuting as part of HBO Max’s and Cartoon Network’s preschool block Cartoonito, and you can hear him in the new trailer today.

In addition to Batman, Robin, and Batgirl, Batwheels also introduces its pint-sized viewers to Bam (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin’s Sports Car), Batwing (the Batwing Jet Plane), and Buff (the Bat Truck), telling the story of how they all came together to help defend Gotham. There’s gonna be some bumps in the road however — as these heroes have just been created by the Batcomputer, they’re essentially kids with little to no life experience. The trailer for Batwheels follows a high-speed chase between Hawke’s Batman and the Joker (Mick Wingert) in their respective wheels, although instead of firearms and blood, there’s giant Jack-in-the-Boxes and nondescript green goo. Nobody gets hurt, either, except for maybe Joker’s ego.

Batwheels also stars Gina Rodriguez as Catwoman, AJ Hudson as Robin, Leah Lewis as Batgirl, SungWon Cho as Badcomputer and The Riddler, Chandni Parekh as Harley Quinn, Jess Harnell as The Penguin, and Regi Davis as Mr. Freeze. Hear Hawke’s best crack at Batman’s snarl in the Batwheels trailer below.

As for more adult-centered content, Hawke recently appeared as a viking king in Robert Eggers’ The Northman, and as a masked kidnapper in Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone.