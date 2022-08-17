Menu
Evanescence’s Amy Lee Joins Korn for “Freak on a Leash” at Joint Tour Kickoff: Video + Setlists

The month-long co-headlining outing continues through September 16th

Amy Lee Joins Korn Onstage
Korn’s Jonathan Davis and Evanescence’s Amy Lee, via YouTube
August 17, 2022 | 1:51pm ET

    Korn and Evanescence kicked off their co-headlining US tour on Tuesday night (August 16th) in Denver. Among the highlights was Evanescence singer Amy Lee joining Korn onstage for their set-closing performance of “Freak on a Leash.”

    The month-long outing continues through a September 16th show in Ridgefield, Washington, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    After an opening set by Jeris Johnson, Evanescence took the stage next, playing a 15-song show that included six songs from their most recent album, 2021’s The Bitter Truth, alongside older favorites like “Going Under,” “Bring Me to Life,” and “My Immortal.”

    Korn closed out the night with a 16-song set that only featured two songs from their latest album, 2022’s Requiem. In fact, the nu-metal pioneers spread things out pretty evenly over their vast catalog, playing no more than two songs from any album in their discography.

    Korn and Evanescence 2022 Tour
    Korn and Evanescence Announce Summer 2022 US Tour

    Singer Jonathan Davis started things off on “Freak on a Leash” and was soon joined by Lee, much to the delight of the crowd. The Evanescence singer wore all black for the surprise duet, matching Davis and the rest of the members of Korn.

    Check out the performance of “Freak on a Leash,” along with other video highlights and the setlists, below. Pick up tickets to the tour here.

    Korn Setlist:
    Rotting in Vain
    A.D.I.D.A.S.
    Here to Stay
    Start the Healing
    Ball Tongue / Need To / Divine (medley)
    Idiosyncrasy (live debut)
    Blind
    Falling Away From Me
    Alone I Break
    Y’All Want a Single
    Spike in My Veins (first time since 2015)
    Let the Dark Do the Rest
    Got the Life
    Shoots and Ladders (with snippet of Metallica’s “One”)
    Twist
    Freak on a Leash (with Amy Lee)

    Evanescence Setlist:
    Broken Pieces Shine
    Made of Stone
    Take Cover
    Going Under
    Lose Control / Part of Me / Never Go Back (medley)
    Lithium
    Wasted on You
    End of the Dream
    Better Without You
    Call Me When You’re Sober
    Imaginary
    Use My Voice
    Bring Me to Life
    My Immortal
    Blind Belief

