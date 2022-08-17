Korn and Evanescence kicked off their co-headlining US tour on Tuesday night (August 16th) in Denver. Among the highlights was Evanescence singer Amy Lee joining Korn onstage for their set-closing performance of “Freak on a Leash.”
The month-long outing continues through a September 16th show in Ridgefield, Washington, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.
After an opening set by Jeris Johnson, Evanescence took the stage next, playing a 15-song show that included six songs from their most recent album, 2021’s The Bitter Truth, alongside older favorites like “Going Under,” “Bring Me to Life,” and “My Immortal.”
Korn closed out the night with a 16-song set that only featured two songs from their latest album, 2022’s Requiem. In fact, the nu-metal pioneers spread things out pretty evenly over their vast catalog, playing no more than two songs from any album in their discography.
Singer Jonathan Davis started things off on “Freak on a Leash” and was soon joined by Lee, much to the delight of the crowd. The Evanescence singer wore all black for the surprise duet, matching Davis and the rest of the members of Korn.
Check out the performance of “Freak on a Leash,” along with other video highlights and the setlists, below. Pick up tickets to the tour here.
Korn Setlist:
Rotting in Vain
A.D.I.D.A.S.
Here to Stay
Start the Healing
Ball Tongue / Need To / Divine (medley)
Idiosyncrasy (live debut)
Blind
Falling Away From Me
Alone I Break
Y’All Want a Single
Spike in My Veins (first time since 2015)
Let the Dark Do the Rest
Got the Life
Shoots and Ladders (with snippet of Metallica’s “One”)
Twist
Freak on a Leash (with Amy Lee)
Evanescence Setlist:
Broken Pieces Shine
Made of Stone
Take Cover
Going Under
Lose Control / Part of Me / Never Go Back (medley)
Lithium
Wasted on You
End of the Dream
Better Without You
Call Me When You’re Sober
Imaginary
Use My Voice
Bring Me to Life
My Immortal
Blind Belief