Korn and Evanescence kicked off their co-headlining US tour on Tuesday night (August 16th) in Denver. Among the highlights was Evanescence singer Amy Lee joining Korn onstage for their set-closing performance of “Freak on a Leash.”

The month-long outing continues through a September 16th show in Ridgefield, Washington, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

After an opening set by Jeris Johnson, Evanescence took the stage next, playing a 15-song show that included six songs from their most recent album, 2021’s The Bitter Truth, alongside older favorites like “Going Under,” “Bring Me to Life,” and “My Immortal.”

Korn closed out the night with a 16-song set that only featured two songs from their latest album, 2022’s Requiem. In fact, the nu-metal pioneers spread things out pretty evenly over their vast catalog, playing no more than two songs from any album in their discography.

Singer Jonathan Davis started things off on “Freak on a Leash” and was soon joined by Lee, much to the delight of the crowd. The Evanescence singer wore all black for the surprise duet, matching Davis and the rest of the members of Korn.

Check out the performance of “Freak on a Leash,” along with other video highlights and the setlists, below. Pick up tickets to the tour here.

Korn Setlist:

Rotting in Vain

A.D.I.D.A.S.

Here to Stay

Start the Healing

Ball Tongue / Need To / Divine (medley)

Idiosyncrasy (live debut)

Blind

Falling Away From Me

Alone I Break

Y’All Want a Single

Spike in My Veins (first time since 2015)

Let the Dark Do the Rest

Got the Life

Shoots and Ladders (with snippet of Metallica’s “One”)

Twist

Freak on a Leash (with Amy Lee)

Evanescence Setlist:

Broken Pieces Shine

Made of Stone

Take Cover

Going Under

Lose Control / Part of Me / Never Go Back (medley)

Lithium

Wasted on You

End of the Dream

Better Without You

Call Me When You’re Sober

Imaginary

Use My Voice

Bring Me to Life

My Immortal

Blind Belief