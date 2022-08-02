Menu
Everybody Hates Chris Animated Reboot Greenlit at MTV Studios

August 2, 2022 | 2:28pm ET

    Chris Rock’s busy year continues: Today, MTV Studios announced that they’ve granted a straight-to-series order for Everybody Still Hates Chris, an animated revival of Rock’s popular oughts sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. 

    Like its predecessor, Everybody Still Hates Chris is largely inspired by Rock’s own memories of growing up as a hapless, dorky teenager from a working-class family in 1980s Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. Rock will serve as executive producer of the series alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, and Ali LeRoi — the latter of whom co-created the original Everybody Hates Chris alongside Rock.

    With both adult animation and revivals of bygone series having a big moment in TV, there’s certainly a market for Everybody Still Hates Chris. Beloved ’00s children’s shows like The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends have both been confirmed for a comeback, while we’ve also seen the reboot treatment in effect on landmark teen hits like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and DegrassiAs for adult-centered content, new episodes of Beavis and Butt-Head are coming to Paramount+ this week, while MTV Studios are also cooking up a Daria spin-off called Jodie.

    Having recently recovered from The Slap, Rock is in the midst of a massive North American tour, which you can get tickets for over at Ticketmaster.

